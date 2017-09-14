A Reading from the Book of Soul

Singer Martha High talks to us about her life on the road with James Brown.

Victoria native Martha High spent 32 years on the road with soul legend James Brown, working as his background singer, personal assistant, hair stylist and even payroll master. Last spring, High published her memoirs, He’s a Funny Cat, Ms. High, from which she will read at Richmond’s Union Bistro & Jazz restaurant Friday, Sept. 15. We had the opportunity to talk with High about her book, and the stories she has to tell.

You spent more than three decades traveling the world with one of the greatest soul singers of all time. How did you become a member of his inner circle?

I was with a group called The Jewels and we had met Mr. Brown a couple of times during the early 1960s. When we performed with him at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. and at the Apollo Theater in New York City, he asked us, would we join his revue. Of course we were excited about it. We stayed with [Brown] for about a year and a half, and when the group left I asked him, could I stay on. He was at his peak at that time, and he said, “You can stay and work as my personal background singer.” I think that Mr. Brown really took to me because of me being out there by myself as the only female in the show. He kind of trusted me evidently because I [also] became the payroll master.

In your book, you tell your life story on more than 300 pages. What are some of the most memorable stories that people can read about?

I talk about how I grew up, how I became interested in music, my life with my family and of course about my life on the road with Mr. Brown. One of my favorite memories is when he threw me a surprise party when I turned 50, and I never had a birthday party before. I did not want to be bothered with him that day, I just wanted to be by myself, but he called me to his office in Augusta, Georgia.

When I got there, he said, “Come on Miss High, we are going to the Sheraton Hotel to get something to eat.” I was really disgusted because I had made plans for myself, to have a nice time over dinner and drinks. As we walked into the hotel, the waitress led us to this large table and sat us down. All over sudden a lot more people started coming in to join us, including other background singers and band members. It was a lot of people, and I was really surprised. He said, “Miss High, I wasn’t going to let you stay by yourself on your birthday.”

I thought that was so cool, it was the greatest thing that had ever happened to me. Before he left, he picked up his coat and pulled out a business envelope and gave it to me. I opened it up and it was the title to my car. Mr. Brown said, “This is for you, your car is now paid for.” I boo-hooed and cried, and gave him the biggest hug, because that was just the nicest thing.

You left James Brown in 1999 to launch your solo career. Do you have any regrets?

My only regret is that I wasn’t there when he was going through some hardships in the last few years of his life. I feel like if I had been there, I don’t think he would have a lot of those times. When I was there in the past I was able to help him with a lot of things. But I needed to leave. I had been with him for so many years and never really tried to do anything for myself. He took care of me and protected me, and he was always telling me I didn’t have to worry about anything. I wasn’t looking for James Brown, that was his life and his career. When I did leave, I wanted to try something different. I am not trying to be a superstar, but the fact that I have been able to put out a few albums under my name since I left him, I am happy about.

You were born in Victoria, but you moved to Washington, D.C. as a child and you have lived all over the world. Is Virginia still home to you?

Absolutely. I come to Virginia as much as I can. I was just there at the Victoria Library for a book signing. I loved seeing my friends and some friends of my mother were there. Virginia is my birth home and it will always be my home. MarthaHigh.Bandcamp.com

Martha High book signing on Friday, Sept. 15, 6-7:15 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. at Union Bistro & Jazz restaurant, 2400 Northumberland Ave., Richmond, VA 23220.