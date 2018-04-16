A Piece of the Pie

Our favorite homemade pizzas.

Fig and Prosciutto Pizza

½ recipe slow-rise pizza dough (recipe here) ¼ cup olive oil 1 cup marinara or pasta sauce shredded parmesan 8 fresh figs, peeled and sliced thin 6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto 1 cup of fresh arugula ½ cup shaved Parmesan pepper

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Roll pizza dough on a lightly floured surface to desired thickness (¼ inch is recommended). Place dough on pizza pan. Brush with olive oil and cover with a light layer of your favorite marinara or pasta sauce. Sprinkle generously with parmesan.

Layer the fig slices over the dough.

Bake on bottom rack approximately 8 minutes and layer prosciutto over the surface of the pizza. Bake approximately 5 more minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

Remove from oven and layer fresh arugula over top of pizza. Drizzle with remaining olive oil, shaved parmesan and salt and pepper to taste. Slice and serve hot.

Lamb and Clam Pizza

4-5 pounds roasted lamb neck ½ bag (about 25) little neck clams, washed and shucked ¼ cup Fontina cheese Pecorino Romano for garnish ½ teaspoon fresh oregano for garnish About 3 cups fresh arugula, lightly tossed in olive oil ½ shallot, minced 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup olive oil ¼ cup white wine ½ lemon, zested and juiced ½ recipe slow-rise pizza dough (recipe here)

Preheat oven to 550 degrees (the hotter the better!). Place pizza stone on middle rack, if using. Preheat oven and stone for at least 45 minutes before cooking.

Heat ½ cup olive oil in a frying pan, then add shallots and cook until they are translucent and just start to brown. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine, lemon zest and juice. Allow the wine to reduce by half, about 4 minutes. Pull off the heat and whisk in the other half of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow the sauce to cool to room temperature before using.

Lightly flour pizza peel. Gently dunk dough ball into a bowl of flour and then stretch to 10-12 inches. Ladle a small amount of sauce onto the pie (roughly 2 ounces) and spread with a brush. Evenly lay lamb around pizza and lightly spread with Fontina cheese. Top with 5-8 clams and quickly slide pizza onto the stone. Cook for about 5 minutes, until crust is crispy with some browning.

Remove pizza to a cooling rack and top with arugula, oregano, and shaved Pecorino Romano. Finish with a pinch of salt.

Margherita Pizza

½ recipe slow-rise pizza dough (recipe here) 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic , finely chopped ¼ cup tomato sauce 6 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced 1 cups sliced tomato ¼ cup fresh basil leaves pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 495 degrees. Mix olive oil and garlic in a small dish and spread mixture over crust. Spoon pizza sauce over crust, then top with mozzarella and tomato.

Bake 14 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned and the cheese is bubbling. Remove from the oven and top with fresh basil and pepper. Serve immediately.

