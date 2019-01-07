May 11, 2018 • Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg
1 of 4
NICOLE TRENT
Heather Hostetter and Tamra Atkins
Photography by Nvision Photography
2 of 4
NICOLE TRENT
Jenny Burden, Julie Hatfield, and Hallet Culbreth
3 of 4
NICOLE TRENT
Ken and Kim Rutherford
4 of 4
NICOLE TRENT
Deanna Reed and Zanetta Ford-Byrd
Nearly 300 guests attended A Night with Gatsby: A Roaring 20s Affair hosted by the Harrisonburg Education Foundation at the Hotel Madison on May 11. The event raised $86,000, which will benefit educational opportunities in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, including college scholarships for students and Innovative Educator Grants for teachers. HarrisonburgEducationFoundation.com
Upcoming: The 2019 Harrisonburg Education Foundation Annual Gala: A Night of Enchantment Masquerade Ball will be held on Feb. 16 at the Hotel Madison to celebrate HEF’s 25th anniversary.