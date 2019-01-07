May 11, 2018 • Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg

× 1 of 4 Expand NICOLE TRENT Heather Hostetter and Tamra Atkins Photography by Nvision Photography × 2 of 4 Expand NICOLE TRENT Jenny Burden, Julie Hatfield, and Hallet Culbreth × 3 of 4 Expand NICOLE TRENT Ken and Kim Rutherford × 4 of 4 Expand NICOLE TRENT Deanna Reed and Zanetta Ford-Byrd Prev Next

Nearly 300 guests attended A Night with Gatsby: A Roaring 20s Affair hosted by the Harrisonburg Education Foundation at the Hotel Madison on May 11. The event raised $86,000, which will benefit educational opportunities in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, including college scholarships for students and Innovative Educator Grants for teachers. HarrisonburgEducationFoundation.com

Upcoming: The 2019 Harrisonburg Education Foundation Annual Gala: A Night of Enchantment Masquerade Ball will be held on Feb. 16 at the Hotel Madison to celebrate HEF’s 25th anniversary.