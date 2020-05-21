A New Country Store

Have a hot meal, grab dinner to go, or pick up groceries.

× Expand Photo by Photography Du Jour

For those on the go in the Upperville area, the Market at Bluewater Kitchen has it all. Michael and Christina Kozich, who started Bluewater Kitchen in May 2013, have moved the full-service catering company and opened a new storefront in the renovated historic space of the Upperville Country Store, where the location on Route 50 caters to commuters. “We restructured the old country store into something more approachable for all, but more elevated and providing services not available in the area,” says Christina.

The Market at Bluewater Kitchen opened in November 2019 and serves seasonally driven hot order menu items inspired by the couple’s favorite hors d’oeuvres from the catering menu, such as a full-size version of the slider burger, a chicken sandwich with pimento cheese, a pastrami-crusted fish sandwich, and venison stew. In addition, the market offers a deli case where customers can buy items such as flank steak or chicken Parmesan by the pound; prepackaged dinners to go; basic grocery items like milk, eggs, butter, and freshly baked bread; local cheese and charcuterie selections; coffee from Berryville’s Cordial Coffee Co.; wine and craft beer; and a small section of home goods, including candles from Harrisonburg’s Lineage Goods. Planning on attending a horse race this spring? The market provides short-order catering and offers “tailgates in a box.”

Michael, the executive chef, takes an “elevated, fresh, everything from scratch” approach to the menu, says Christina, and the couple strives to source items from within Virginia and neighboring states. COVID-19 update: The market is currently offering curbside and delivery services. TheMarketAtBluewaterKitchen.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.