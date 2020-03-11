A Home for Cheese

Richmond’s pop-up cheese shop opens a brick-and-mortar.

× Expand Photos by Amber Parker

Truckle Cheesemongers, the Richmond pop-up cheese shop that also offers monthly cheese share subscriptions, opened a brick-and-mortar market in November 2019. The shop is adjacent to Blue Bee Cider’s tasting room in Scott’s Addition. “We’ve enjoyed a long relationship with Blue Bee Cider and have done classes together, as well as supplying their tasting room with cheese,” says Maggie Bradshaw, who founded Truckle in 2015. Blue Bee Cider also served as the cheese share’s pick-up location.

The new shop features a counter for cut-to-order cheese and meats, as well as grilled cheese and charcuterie boards to eat on site; pre-cut, grab-and-go pieces of cheese; and other retail items such as jams, honey, and olives. In addition to monthly events for the cheese share pick-up, the shop hosts cheese and cider classes with Blue Bee, fondue and raclette nights, and tastings. “The space is cozy and adorable!” says Bradshaw. “Our goal is to create an environment where people come taste and socialize and see what’s new.” For hours and upcoming events, visit TruckleRVA.com.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.