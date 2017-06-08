A Day Off in Yorktown

Editors’ picks for a walk on the riverside.

Of course, Yorktown is best known for being the place where the British General Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington and subsequently the American colonies won their war for independence. But besides being soaked in history, this riverside village also offers a number of shopping and dining options, making it a great spot to take a day off.

9:30 a.m. - Break your fast

Serving breakfast all day, Food Craft features traditional morning fare, such as grits, cinnamon bun pancakes, omelets or home fries, but the real treat here is in their anglophilic menu items—corned beef hash, country fried steak and Scotch eggs (hard boiled eggs baked inside of a sausage ball). Can’t decide on a platter? Don’t worry, most menu items are also available a la carte so you can feel free to mix and match. MyFoodCraft.com

11:00 a.m. - Land on your feet

A number of Colonial-style shops selling merchandise, such as clothing, jewelry, quilts and home decor front the water at Riverwalk Landing. Browse a large collection of used volumes at the Yorktown Bookshop or head over to Viccellio Goldsmith for something with a little more bling. When you max out on shopping, you can always rent segways or bicycles from Patriot Tours and Provisions. YorkCounty.gov, Facebook.com/YorktownBookshop, ViccellioGoldsmith.com, PatriotToursVa.com

1:30 p.m. - Whet your whistle

Since 1987, the Yorktown Pub has served hearty meals to both locals and tourists. With appetizers, including crab bites, mini shrimp rolls, fish tacos, soft-shelled crabs, fried mushrooms and beer battered onion rings, along with fresh catch entrees and sandwiches, the menu at this public house is sure to fill you up and keep you marching. YorktownPub.com

3:30 p.m. - Revolt!

The American Revolution Museum, which replaced the former Yorktown Victory Center, recently celebrated its grand re-opening. A new outdoor living history exhibit invites visitors to walk through a Revolution-era farm, modeled after a York County home, as well as a Revolutionary artillery field complete with interactive officers’ tents and a surgeon’s quarters. HistoryIsFun.org

6:30 p.m. - The watering hole

Although the menu at Water Street Grille offers everything from tuna tartare to margherita pizza, you won’t want to miss the brick oven mac and cheese—including classic four-cheese penne, buffalo chicken and blue cheese—and “Porky’s Revenge,” with pulled pork, jalapenos and bourbon barbecue sauce. Add in 20 microbrews on tap and call it a day well spent. WaterStreetGrille.net

8:30 p.m. - The local haunt

Begun in 2008 by Jeff Santos and Linda Cassada of Virginia Paranormal Investigations, Yorktown Ghost Walks holds tours every Friday and Saturday night throughout the year. As you wander the streets and the cemeteries of Yorktown, you’ll learn about the village’s revolutionary history—and maybe get a real glimpse of the past. YorktownGhostWalks.com