A Day Off in Williamsburg

From gourmet cider and Parisian hot chocolate to a unique assortment of wines, whiskey, and craft beer, Williamsburg’s drink scene alone vies for your full attention. As you sip your way through this time capsule of a city, its haunting history, buzzing breweries, and diverse cuisine will catch you off guard. Only have one day to explore? We’ve got you covered.

8:30 a.m. Bon Appétit

Ease into your day with breakfast at Blue Talon Bistro. Try their spicy eggs—poached eggs over spicy white beans with basque sauce and toasted baguette—or indulge your sweet tooth with a luxurious cup of Parisian hot chocolate. BlueTalonBistro.com

10:30 a.m. Friendly Bustle

Stroll down the street to the Williamsburg Farmers’ Market in Merchants Square. Browse local produce, baked goods, homemade jams, fresh cut flowers, lavender soaps, peanuts, kombucha, and more. The Farmers’ Market’s regular hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday from April through October. WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com

12:00 p.m. Adventures in Froopyland

Try this IPA (or another equally eye-catching draught) at Amber Ox Public House, just across the street from Colonial Williamsburg. Enjoy the restaurant and brewery’s quality craft beer in a lively setting with scrumptious Southern-inspired cuisine. Pair a flight with the Southern ham board—cured Southern ham, buttermilk biscuits, ham prosciutto, potted pimento cheese, bacon jam, beer mustard, caraway crackers, and house made pickles. TheAmberOx.com

1:30 p.m. On the Road Again

Lower your windows for a scenic drive down the historical Colonial Parkway. Tunnels of foliage and long stretches of open water make the parkway a breathtaking drive in any season. Pull into a sandy overlook, dig a towel from your trunk, and bask on one of the small beaches dotting the parkway. Some inlets have a strong current, so be alert if you choose to take a dip. NPS.gov/colo/parkway

3:00 p.m. Wine and Dine

End your drive with a visit to The Williamsburg Winery and enjoy a wine tasting for as little as $10. Be sure to sample the dessert wine Vin Licoreux de Framboise (Wine with Raspberry). The velvety wine tastes like fresh raspberries, but richer and silky smooth. Employees recommend drizzling the customer favorite over brownies, either before or after baking, or mixing with Champagne for a raspberry mimosa. You can also try it at the winery’s tasting room in Merchants Square. WilliamsburgWinery.com

5:00 p.m. Sunshine and Whiskey

Start your evening right at Copper Fox Distillery. Take a free tour of the distillery production process, and tack on a whisky tasting for a small charge. Copper Fox’s wide assortment of hand-crafted whiskey boasts customer favorites such as Sassy Rye, a spicy single-malt whiskey with smoky notes of anise, cola, and cinnamon. CopperFoxDistillery.com

6:00 p.m. Viva la Vida

Sip sangria and Spanish wines on the sun-kissed patio of La Tienda Tapas Bar. Authentic paella, seasonal gazpacho with crab, and mussels with chorizo are just a few of La Tienda’s must-try dishes. And don’t forget a platter (or two) of berenjenas fritas—paper-thin fried eggplant drizzled with honey. Reservations are recommended for indoor seating, but tables on the patio are filled on a first come, first served basis. Tienda.com

9:00 p.m. Who You Gonna Call?

Ghost...hunters? End your day exploring one of the most historical places in the U.S. through an hour-long Williamsburg Ghost Tour. Civil War hospitals, graveyards, haunted dormitories, and churches are just a few of the sites you will be visiting on your tour. Storytellers engage the audience with highly researched tales, illuminating Williamsburg’s complex and occasionally dark history in a way that appeals to supernatural skeptics and believers alike. WilliamsburgGhostTour.com

