A Day Off in Hot Springs

Editors' picks for 24 hours in this beautiful Bath County enclave.

Since the 18th century, the area’s famous sulfur-fed springs have drawn travelers from around the world to western Virginia. But there’s more to Hot Springs than “taking the waters.” Adventurers, shoppers, and music-lovers alike can get their fill year-round in this picturesque town in the Alleghenies.

8 a.m. – Pine and Dine

Enjoy hot coffee and a hearty Southern breakfast at the Country Café on Sam Snead Highway. In the dining room, gingham curtains frame the windows, iron skillets hang from pine-paneled walls, and a glass case filled with homemade pies beckons. So too does the menu, which includes the Hungry Man Breakfast, with eggs and everything you might possibly like with them, from sausage to pancakes to rib eye. Lending further intrigue, Turtle Pancakes, made with chocolate chips and pecans, are a must-try indulgence. 540-839-2111

10 a.m. – Go Downhill From There

With the mountains covered in snow—natural or otherwise—it’s a great time to enjoy winter activities at the Omni Homestead Resort. Skiers can swoosh down more than 45 acres of well-maintained trails or brush up on their skills at the Sepp Kober Ski School. Snow tubing and ice-skating are also available. Winterfest Weekend (Feb. 3-5) offers a host of activities at the resort, from artisan craft and ballroom dance classes to Saturday Night Skiing & Fireworks. OmniHotels.com/Hotels/Homestead-Virginia

3 p.m. – Shoppers’ Delight

In the late afternoon, head to the Omni Homestead’s quaint Cottage Row for shopping. At The Sparrow’s Nest, more than 50 different artisans and farms are represented, the majority from Virginia. Specialty food vendors include Hudson Henry Granola, MeadowCroft Farm jams and jellies, and Shenandoah Spice Company. Artisan-created products include all-natural soy candles from Ruffled Feather Candle Company, jewelry from Anne Vaughan Designs, and Blue Heron pottery. Owner and jewelry artist Heather DeBoe can even create a one-of-a-kind piece for you at her studio on site. Facebook.com/TheSparrowsNest.shop

5 p.m. – Toast Your Day

Start your evening with happy hour at cozy Les Cochons d’Or on Main Street, which offers rustic American cuisine with French inspirations. Choose from the full bar or wine list, or have the bartender whip up something special from scratch. Hungry for an appetizer? Try the warm St. Albans cheese and wood grilled baby octopus. LCDOInc.com

6:30 p.m. – A Little Night Music

Close out the night with dinner and a special concert at the Garth Newel Music Center. Welsh for “New Home,” Garth Newel began as the estate of two artists, William and Christine Kendall. Today, the nonprofit center presents more than 50 classical chamber music performances each year by its resident piano quartet, along with other shows in various genres. Performances and dinner usually take place in an elegantly attired barn, set against 114 acres of natural beauty. Overnight accommodations are available in the 1920s Manor Lodge. Upcoming performances include The Garth Newel Piano Quartet (Jan. 28) and the Bumper Jacksons (Feb. 11). Ticket prices and performance times vary. GarthNewel.org