A Day Off in Fredericksburg

Explore the deeply historic and the new hip living side-by-side in the ‘Burg.

There are few cities that can say they offer the charms of 300 years of rich history and the excitement of a modern cultural scene with a vibrant creative pulse. But Fredericksburg can. Here, we offer an itinerary for a day-trip to the ‘Burg.

8:00 a.m. Breaking Bread

Begin the day with breakfast tacos (steak, scrambled eggs, cheddar, cilantro, salsa and crispy potato strings), sweet potato pie and a side of sweet corn muffins from Mercantile, celebrity chef Joy Crump’s place in historic downtown.

9:00 a.m. Old Haunts

Walk off the extra spoonful of spiced Chantilly cream topping Mercantile’s mini sweet potato pie at nearby Fredericksburg City Cemetery. When you get there, be sure to look for the sandstone gate near William Street that was once the main entrance to the site, and is now one of the oldest examples of Gothic architecture in the city.

10:00 a.m. Show and Tell

Next, take a short 10-minute drive across the Rappahannock River into Falmouth for a visit to Belmont Estate, the former home and studio of early 20th century painter Gari Melchers and his wife Corinne. Allow yourself a couple of hours to fully explore the Georgian home and adjacent gardens and nature trails, as well as Melchers’ private gallery, which today showcases more than 1,600 of his paintings and drawings.

12:00 p.m. Arts and Crafts

Head back downtown to the LibertyTown Arts Workshop, where you can purchase local art for your own collection. The 13,000-square-foot gallery and studio space is home to 60 area artists—visitors are encouraged to observe them while they work (and take a few pieces home).

1:00 p.m. Sweeten the Deal

After grabbing a panini or flatbread at chic Italian restaurant Orofino on Caroline Street, head across the street to PA Dutch Food & Candy Company to spark your sweet tooth with retro candies, peanut brittle, maple clusters or even chocolate soda.

2:00 p.m. Shop Around

Properly re-fueled, explore the shopping district around Caroline Street. Look for beautiful antiques and rare volumes at Beck’s Antiques & Books, and then check out Latitudes Fair Trade Store for ethically sourced, handmade artisanal gifts from around the world. Pick up a bottle of locally produced wine at City Vino, and shop for organic and gluten-free foods at Kickshaws Downtown Market.

4:00 p.m. Flying High

Picasa

Thrill-seekers should schedule a late afternoon appointment for a tandem jump at the Fredericksburg Skydiving Center. Those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground can enjoy the rare planes collection at the Shannon Air Museum.

7:00 p.m. Finishing Touches

Later, top off your day with the Aviation, a cocktail made with Hayman’s Old Tom gin, crème de violette, maraschino and lemon at eatery and bar Kybecca. Follow that up with fresh oysters from the raw bar and specials like roasted trout or a black Angus tri-tip from the seasonally-rotating dinner menu.

10:00 p.m. A Place to Lay Your Head

Too tired to head home? Book a room at the historic Kenmore Inn on Princess Anne Street, an elegant boutique hotel housed in a circa 1793 brick mansion.