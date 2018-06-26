A Day Off in Alexandria

Editors' picks for a day off exploring Old Town's main drag.

On King Street, in Old Town Alexandria, cobblestone sidewalks are lined with boutiques, fine art galleries, hip eateries and more, in this eclectic yet chic historic city that was home to George Washington. It’s a perfect spot for a day’s explore.

9:00 a.m. Get on it

Plan to start at the King Street Old Town Metrorail Station, where you can hop on the city’s free trolley. It runs every 10-15 minutes and stops every two blocks from the waterfront to the station.

10:00 a.m. Find it all

Get an early start browsing the oldest farmers’ market in the country located in Market Square Plaza. For 260 years, vendors, including George Washington who sold Mount Vernon’s produce here, have congregated every Saturday morning year round to sell everything from cut flowers to fresh poultry.

Then stop at King’s Jewelry, an Old Town stalwart that for 40 years has sold custom, designer and antique jewelry, or Red Barn Mercantile, a family-run boutique featuring a hand-selected inventory of furniture home décor and gifts.

Make sure to peek down side streets for gems like TSALT, a private label women’s boutique located on Saint Asaph Street.

1:00 p.m. Fill up

For lunch, stop at Virtue Feed & Grain. The renovated 1800s warehouse overlooks the riverfront, a perfect view for eating duck poutine—duck fat fries, roasted duck gravy and cheddar curds topped with fried rosemary.

3:00 p.m. Shop around

Afterward, visit the Torpedo Factory, the nation’s largest collection of working artist studios, situated on the banks of the Potomac. Explore its 82 studios, observe artists at work and be sure to take something home.

5:00 p.m. Treat yourself

End the day with some people watching from a bench on the riverfront. Enjoy a decadent orange chocolate chip ice cream cone from The Creamery while you watch street artists at work.