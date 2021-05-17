A Berry Good Time

Pick your own strawberries in Virginia Beach.

× Expand Photo by Mark Edward Atkinson

One of the joys of summer is eating a sun-warmed strawberry just plucked from the vine. Perfectly ripe and bursting with sweet juices, fresh strawberries are a signature flavor of the season. Fortunately, Virginia has bountiful pick-your-own farms where you can harvest succulent berries ripe for baking, canning, or just eating fresh, one delicious bite at a time. The farms in southeastern Virginia are especially well known, thanks to the Pungo Strawberry Festival (unfortunately canceled this year).

“We have 5.5 acres of strawberries and are opening a new market with increased parking and places to sit and enjoy the fresh air and spring breezes,” says Jane Cullipher of Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach, which is open for strawberry picking from late April through early June. The onsite market offers freshly baked goods, hand-dipped ice cream, and local specialty items. For more pick-your-own berry patches in the Virginia Beach area, look to Flanagan Farm, the Flip Flop Farmer farm, Henley Farms, and Brookdale Farm. To find farms across the Commonwealth, visit PickYourOwn.org.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue.