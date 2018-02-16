Olympians Next Door

Team U.S.A. lights up with athletes from Virginia.

The Winter Olympics feature the best athletes in the United States, but not all states are the same when it comes to producing talent. Of the 242 Americans going for gold in Pyeongchang, nearly half hail from five states: Colorado, California, Minnesota, New York and Utah. To us, that's an even bigger reason to celebrate the four Winter Olympians from Virginia. Scroll down to meet our heroes.

Hometown:Powhatan Olympic appearances: 2018 News: Abdul-Saboor's team won Gold in the 2017 Whistler four-man North American Cup.

Save the date: Bobsled events are Feb. 21-25.

Maame Biney, Speed Skating

Hometown: Reston Olympic Appearances: News: Biney is the first African-American woman to qualify for speed skating.

Save the date: The women's 500 m. event is Feb. 18.

Ashley Caldwell, Freestyle Skiing

Hometown: Ashburn Olympic Appearances: 2010, 2014, 2018 News: Caldwell was the reigning world champion for freestyle skiing in 2017.

Garrett Roe, Ice Hockey

Hometown: Vienna Olympic Appearances: 2018 News: Roe was drafted to the Los Angeles Kings in 2008. Save the date: The U.S. ice hockey team plays Slovakia tonight, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. and OAR Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.