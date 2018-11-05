June 23-25, 2018 • Creighton Farms, Aldie

Jack Nicklaus hosted the 7th Annual Creighton Farms Invitational June 23-25. The weekend included a tournament consisting of 24 foursomes and 24 PGA pros, plus a gala and live auction attended by more than 350 guests. The event raised $1.43 million for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation as well as the National PKU Alliance. NCHCF.org

Golden Heart Luncheon: Jan. 18, 2019—The Country Club at Mirasol, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Lost Tree Pro-Member Tournament: Feb. 10-11, 2019—Lost Tree Village, North Palm Beach, Florida

The Jake Tournament: Feb. 24-25, 2019—The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Florida

8th Annual Creighton Farms Invitational: June 23-25, 2019—Creighton Farms, Aldie