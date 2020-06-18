5 Places to Take Dad on Father's Day

From God’s Thumbprint to Dismal Swamps and Everything in between.

× Expand Photo by Michael Cruey Burke's Garden Burke's Garden in Tazewell, Virginia, is a great spot to take dad this Father's Day.

Finding a place to take your dad for Fathers’ Day can be intimidating, especially these days. Many events and places remain shut down, which prompts the question: Where should I take Dad? There are plenty of scenic, fascinating, and active locations all around Virginia that can appeal to any father!

Burke’s Garden

Tazewell

Sometimes referred to as “God’s Thumbprint” because of its imprinted aerial view, Burke’s Garden is the highest mountain valley in Virginia. Enjoy breathtaking views while hunting or hiking in Jefferson National Forest, or taking bike rides around the valley. In addition to the garden’s beautiful scenery and wildlife, there is also a fascinating and niche history regarding the mountain valley, which stands as Virginia’s largest rural historic district. With a few general stores, restaurants, and bike rental services, Burke’s Garden is a great place to take Dad for the weekend.

TazewellCounty.org/Burkes-Garden

Torpedo Factory Art Center

Alexandria

For dads that are more inclined to observe beautiful scenery than hike through it, the Torpedo Factory Art Center is the perfect place to spend the day. Located in an old World War II torpedo factory, this art center is home to the work of 165 different artists. According to the website, the art center is the largest collection of working artists’ studios in the nation. The massive amount of artists represented in the exhibits has led to varied forms of media that promise to appeal to every art-loving dad.

TorpedoFactory.org

Photo courtesy of Afton Tours Afton Tours Hop On Hop On Brewery & Wine Tour is a great way to show dad how much he means on Father's Day.

Afton Hop On Brewery and Wine Tour

Charlottesville

These 14-seat tour busses allow passengers to safely experience the wonderful breweries and wineries around the Charlottesville area. Each rider picks three wineries or breweries to go to, spending an hour at each location before moving on to the next. Some participating locations will even give discounts to those that come from the Hop On bus. This tour is varied, safe, and a great Fathers’ Day gift for any connoisseur that loves being chauffeured through beautiful landscapes.

CVilleHopOnTours.com

Great Dismal Swamp

Suffolk

While this may not sound like the ideal location for Fathers’ Day, the Great Dismal Swamp State Park is full of interesting history and exotic wildlife activity. Potentially settled by the Algonquian tribe before the mid-1600s, the Great Dismal Swamp got its name from William Byrd calling it “dismal.” Today the swamp is an excellent location for boating, kayaking, and fishing. In addition to water activities, there are also plenty of trails for biking and hiking. Fathers’ Day is the

perfect time of year to go as 65 different kinds of butterflies begin appearing.

FWS.gov/refuge/Great_Dismal_Swamp

Photo courtesy of Luray Caverns Luray Caverns double column with people Luray Caverns has been a Father's Day treat for generations.

Cavern Exploring

Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley includes multiple cavern systems, one of which is the aptly named Shenandoah Caverns. Celebrating their 100 year anniversary, these caverns are famous for their abstract and unique “bacon formations,” where the walls of the cavern have been naturally carved by the elements to look like bacon. Another option is Luray Caverns, the largest cavern system in the eastern U.S.. An interesting addition, these caverns have the world’s only stalacpipe organ, which plays music from the stone formations within the cavern. Both cavern systems are wheelchair friendly, making them the perfect place to escape the heat and take Dad for Fathers’ Day.

LurayCaverns.com

ShenandoahCaverns.com