Take a tour of Virginia spirits each weekday in September.

× Expand Photo by Wild Heart Co. Join Matt each weekday at 5 p.m. to hear his take on some of the best liquors distilled in Virginia during the "It's 5 o'clock for 30 days" campaign throughout September.

If you love spirits, then September will your favorite month. The Virginia Distillers Association has created a new promotional campaign that highlights 20 of the best liquors distilled in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Living will proudly partner in this campaign by sharing a story or two each day at 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday throughout September. Not only will you enjoy commentary and cocktail recipes you can watch over and over, but we also have our own in-house spirits reviewer, Markus Schmidt, share his take on many labels.

Check in every day at 5 p.m. on our Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest accounts to watch that day's video and read about what you can expect from your next bottle of Virginia Spirits.