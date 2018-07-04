42 Years and Running

Al Richmond has run every Marine Corps Marathon, and he’s still in the race.

Former Marine Alfred “Al” Richmond had no intention of participating in the first Marine Corps Marathon in 1976. That is, until a co-worker at the Marine Corps office that was planning the event told him he was training, and Richmond thought, “If he could do it, I could do it.” Richmond was right—he could do it, and he still is.

Last year, the 78-year-old completed his 42nd consecutive MCM and is planning to compete in the 2018 event Oct. 28.

Richmond is the last remaining “Groundpounder,” a nickname for a small group of runners who have run every race since the beginning. His daughter now accompanies him on the 26.2-mile course that passes by Arlington National Cemetery, the National Mall and the Pentagon.

Richmond, an Arlington resident, has finished more than 50 marathons during his running career, without ever suffering an injury. His best MCM time was three hours, 16 minutes and 21 seconds, which he ran in 1979. In 2017, he crossed the finish line in just under seven hours.

Richmond’s race time may have changed, but some things, he says, have stayed the same, including his post-race ritual—a 30-minute hot shower and a nap.

Save the date: The 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon will be held Oct. 28 in Arlington. MarineMarathon.com