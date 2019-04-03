30 Days of Flowers

April garden events—from tours and markets to workshops and lectures.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

April 1-June 1

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond celebrates spring with A Million Blooms. The garden hosts many events, including a new exhibit called “The Art of Play,” showing how playful interactions can create connection, conversation, and joy. LewisGinter.org

April 6

Explore a new culture at Virginia Beach’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The program, held at Red Wing Park, includes Japanese music, arts, and culture planned with sister city Miyazaki, Japan. VBGov.com

April 6-7

For a day of family fun, look to the Annual Daffodil Festival in downtown Gloucester. Events include a parade around Courthouse Circle, magicians, music, a food court with fresh seafood, a dog show, kids’ activities, and a fine arts show. DaffodilFestivalVa.org

April 12

Learn how to identify morels, chanterelles, chicken of the woods, and other edible mushrooms at an Introduction to Mushroom Foraging seminar led by forager Frank Hyman at the Hahn Horticulture Garden in Blacksburg. Hort.VT.edu

April 13

At a lecture and demonstration by the Northern Neck Beekeepers Association at duPont Library in Stratford, learn the importance of bees in the ecosystem and practical tips for maintaining your own hive. Free admission; registration required. StratfordHall.org

April 13-14

Held at its historic 25-acre River Farm property in Alexandria, the American Horticultural Society’s annual Spring Garden Market welcomes shoppers to browse plants, art, and accessories for sale from vendors across theMid-Atlantic. AHSGardening.org

April 13

Relish the picturesque beauty of spring at Breaux Vineyards’ annual Cherry Blossom Celebration in Purcellville. The event will include craft vendors, live music, and wine tastings. BreauxVineyards.com

April 15-May 5

Holland comes to Virginia when more than a million flowers bloom at Burnside Farms in Nokesville. The farm’s annual Festival of Spring is one of the largest pick-your-own-flower events in North America. Check the farm’s website for schedule and bloom updates. BurnsideFarms.com

April 19-20

Purchase native and heirloom plants, gardening apparel, birdhouses, and more at the 22nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Garden Faire in Abingdon. Master gardeners will also be available for expert tool sharpening. GardenFaire.net

April 27-28

At the Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival, expert landscapers work all night to create spectacular displays of backyard waterfalls, pergolas, fire pits, and more in downtown Leesburg for the People’s Choice Landscape Competition. FlowerAndGarden.org

April 27-30

You’ll find Herbs Galore & More at Marketplace on the Lawn at Richmond’s Maymont. More than 60 plant and craft vendors will sell herbs, annuals, perennials, heirloom plants, vegetables, trees, and more. Expert speakers will share tips. Maymont.org

April 27-May 4

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week features 31 tours of more than 250 beautiful homes, landmarks, and gardens at the height of springtime bloom across the state. VaGardenWeek.org

April 30 & Sept. 29

Go on an Insider’s Tour through the Monticello kitchen gardens, and learn about heirloom varieties and vegetable gardening techniques from the estate’s vegetable gardener, Pat Brodowski. Monticello.org