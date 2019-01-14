Sept. 22, 2018 • Alexandria

Beth Tuttle and Monte Durham Photos by Louise Krafft
Skipp, Tori, and Skip Calvert
Laura Dowling, Skipp Calvert, Monte Durham, Drew Cariaso, Jan Test, Joanne Sawczuk, Susan Klejst, Beth Tuttle, Barbara Becker, and Amanda Martins
Barbara and Oran Warder; Leslie Ariail
Gail and Stan Krejci

Featuring Honorary Chair Monte Durham of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, the American Horticulture Society hosted their 25 Years of Color in the Garden event at their headquarters at River Farm on Sept. 22, 2018. More than 230 people attended the gala and $100,000 was raised to supplement the Society’s educational programs and the stewardship of River Farm. AHSGardening.org

Upcoming Events

Jan. 27 — Winter Essential Oils Workshop: Create your own oil blend with Holly Shimizu, former executive director of the U.S. Botanic Garden.

Feb. 16 — Something Old, Something New: Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta will display and talk about vintage wedding dresses from his own private collection.

April 12-13 — Spring Garden Market: Featuring vendors from across the Mid-Atlantic.

April 13 — Great Gardens and Landscaping Symposium: 15th annual symposium and Gardeners Marketplace.