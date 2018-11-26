24th Annual Dinner of Champions

May 17, 2018 • JMU Festival Center, Harrisonburg

Devon Anders, Mark Warner and Joe Funkhouser

John Hall

Kevin Gibson

Nick Langridge

 Mark Warner and Donna Harper

More than 150 guests attended the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 24th Annual Dinner of Champions held at JMU Festival Center May 17. The dinner honored Mark J. Warner, senior vice president of student affairs at JMU, and raised $95,000 to fund MS research. NationalMSSociety.org

Upcoming Events

Dec. 1, Richmond — MS Breakthroughs: lecture and research update, Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa

April-May 2019 — Walk MS:

  • April 6, Winchester
  • April 6, Newport News
  • April 7, Norfolk
  • April 13, Roanoke
  • April 13, Lynchburg
  • April 27, Williamsburg
  • April 28, Harrisonburg
  • May 4, Richmond
  • May 5, Charlottesville
  • May 5, Fredericksburg
  • May 18, Culpeper

