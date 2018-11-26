May 17, 2018 • JMU Festival Center, Harrisonburg
Devon Anders, Mark Warner and Joe Funkhouser
John Hall
Kevin Gibson
Nick Langridge
Mark Warner and Donna Harper
More than 150 guests attended the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 24th Annual Dinner of Champions held at JMU Festival Center May 17. The dinner honored Mark J. Warner, senior vice president of student affairs at JMU, and raised $95,000 to fund MS research. NationalMSSociety.org
Upcoming Events
Dec. 1, Richmond — MS Breakthroughs: lecture and research update, Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa
April-May 2019 — Walk MS:
- April 6, Winchester
- April 6, Newport News
- April 7, Norfolk
- April 13, Roanoke
- April 13, Lynchburg
- April 27, Williamsburg
- April 28, Harrisonburg
- May 4, Richmond
- May 5, Charlottesville
- May 5, Fredericksburg
- May 18, Culpeper