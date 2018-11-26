May 17, 2018 • JMU Festival Center, Harrisonburg

Devon Anders, Mark Warner and Joe Funkhouser
John Hall
Kevin Gibson
Nick Langridge
Mark Warner and Donna Harper

More than 150 guests attended the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 24th Annual Dinner of Champions held at JMU Festival Center May 17. The dinner honored Mark J. Warner, senior vice president of student affairs at JMU, and raised $95,000 to fund MS research. NationalMSSociety.org

