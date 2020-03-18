A cookbook by Tavola chef and owner Michael Keaveny.
Image courtesy of Tavola
When settling on an eggplant Parmesan recipe for Charlottesville’s Tavola, chef Michael Keaveny made four versions for his wife, four nights in a row. On the fifth day, when she called and told him she was craving the latest dish, he knew he’d found the one. Keaveny’s cookbook, Tavola: 10 Greatest Hits—Music and Food, released in 2019 in celebration of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary, showcases 10 recipes, each with the story of how the dish came to be, a wine selection, and a song pairing, plus recipes for foundational ingredients such as marinara sauce and fresh pasta, an Old Fashioned cocktail, and tiramisu. TavolaVino.com
This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.