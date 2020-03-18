A cookbook by Tavola chef and owner Michael Keaveny.

When settling on an eggplant Parmesan recipe for Charlottesville’s Tavola, chef Michael Keaveny made four versions for his wife, four nights in a row. On the fifth day, when she called and told him she was craving the latest dish, he knew he’d found the one. Keaveny’s cookbook, Tavola: 10 Greatest Hits—Music and Food, released in 2019 in celebration of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary, showcases 10 recipes, each with the story of how the dish came to be, a wine selection, and a song pairing, plus recipes for foundational ingredients such as marinara sauce and fresh pasta, an Old Fashioned cocktail, and tiramisu. TavolaVino.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.