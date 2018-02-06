Smoke & Salt 2017

× Expand Photography by Fred + Elliott

Barbecue. Oysters. Two great Virginia traditions. Earlier this year, when our publisher said he wanted to create a new magazine devoted to them both, it just clicked—of course barbecue and oysters should go together, why hadn’t we thought of it sooner? And so Smoke & Salt was born to celebrate what we believe is a perfect match of two of our favorite things.

We have spent the last months digging in, meeting folks around the state producing top quality barbecue and growing the best bivalves (a pretty enjoyable task), and learning about the history behind each. So much more than just food, what we found is that the traditions and culture surrounding barbecue and oysters have brought Virginians together for hundreds of years.

Inside, you’ll find profiles of pitmasters and oyster growers, shucking tips from the pros, a guide to some pretty handy tools for roasting and smoking, a list of barbecue- and oyster-centric festivals around the state, recipes for your next oyster roast or barbecue and more.

We also present our Best Barbecue Awards, a list of the state’s best barbecue joints, food trucks and dishes, and our Best Oyster Awards, a list of outstanding oyster bars and producers. Selected by our editors and a panel of food folks in-the- know, all of the establishments on our list are working at the top of their game.

In our first feature story, we take a close look at where barbecue started—here in Virginia. Sorry North Carolina and Texas, we love you, but the Old Dominion is the true home of Southern barbecue. And on the oyster front, we meet the organizations and industry leaders whose work to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay over the last 30-plus years has helped to bring the Eastern oyster back from near extinction.

As you probably know, the question of whose ’cue is best, or whose oysters are superior can spark some pretty heated discussion. Smoke & Salt settles it once and for all—as with so many other things, Virginia’s is always the best.

