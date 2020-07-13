Add a wonderful dose of flavor to dinner tonight.

× Expand Slow Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Chimichurri Marinade

Slow Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Chimichurri Marinade

4 ounces extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 ounces Italian parsley, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

1-2 fresh jalapeños, chopped (Remove the seeds if you prefer less spice.)

kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

1 lamb shoulder, about 4 to 4 ½ pounds

Combine first six ingredients, plus salt and pepper to taste, in a blender until smooth. Liberally season the lamb with salt and pepper. With the tip of a small paring knife, make many shallow (¼-inch deep) stabs all over the lamb shoulder. Then, rub the chimichurri marinade all over the meat, gently massaging the marinade into all of the knife cuts. Let the lamb marinate for at least 6 hours, but preferably overnight; rotate the shoulder in the dish every couple of hours so that it marinates evenly.

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Bake the lamb shoulder on a tray with a rack; rotate the tray every hour, but otherwise keep the oven door tightly shut during baking. The lamb is finished cooking when the internal temperature of the thickest part of the meat is 170 degrees, about 6 hours. Note: Pairs well with grilled naan bread, turmeric basmati rice, tzatziki sauce, and jalapeño-mint chutney.

Serves 8