Shopping: Southwest Region Winners 2017

Best Antiques

First place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

There’s nothing old-fashioned about this architectural antique store and design center, which reclaims, refurbishes, then resells historic fixtures otherwise destined for the landfill. In its 40,000-square-foot marketplace you’ll find vintage plumbing and hardware, period lighting fixtures, stained glass, wrought iron and more. And don’t miss the staff in Salvage Dawgs, now in its seventh season on the DIY Network.

Second place: Blue Ridge Antique Center, Rocky Mount, BlueRidgeAntiqueCtr.com, 540-483-2362

Third place: Grand Antiques, Bristol, 276-591-3443

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair, Martinsville, ChainOfFoolsBicycles.com, 276-336-8529

Serious cyclists might be drawn to his store’s selection of KHS mountain and road bikes, but owner Matt Huckfeldt says it’s important to also offer a “non-intimidating, easily accessible way to bike” for novices as well, helping them select and then customize the perfect bike for their ability and interests. The store also offers a comprehensive bike repair service, fixing everything from flat tires to a busted frame.

Second place: East Coasters, Blacksburg, EastCoasters.com, 540-951-2369

Third place: Cardinal Bicycle, Roanoke, CardinalBicycle.com, 540-344-2453

Best Book Store

First place: Books and Crannies, Martinsville, BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380

The winner of a 2016 Startup Martinsville grant to open a small business, DeShanta Hairston prioritizes sharing her passion for reading with kids, offering a wide selection of children’s literature in addition to plenty of choices for their parents. Hairston’s customers can look at local art and sip complimentary tea as they browse, and even trade in one gently-used book for another one.

Second place: Too Many Books, Roanoke, TooManyBooksRoanoke.com, 540-985-6469

Third place: Barnes & Noble Valley View, Roanoke, BarnesAndNoble.com, 540-563-5683

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Chantilly Lace, Blacksburg, ChantillyLaceBridals.com, 540-951-5361

Shopping for a wedding dress should be fun—and that’s especially true here, where brides-to-be can book a private appointment to find the perfect custom-fitted gown while enjoying mimosas, cupcakes and even gift bags with their friends. It’s all enough to lend new meaning to the phrase “bridal parties.”

Second place: Newfangled Bride, Salem, TheNewfangledBride.com, 540-389-1010

Third place: That’s My Dress Bridal and Prom, Wytheville, ThatsMyDressBridalAndProm.com, 276-223-1000

Best Car Dealer

First place: Nelson Automotive, Martinsville, AutosByNelson.com, 877-275-6357

What started more than 40 years ago as a single used-car dealership in Bassett is now a thriving automotive sales business, with 10 new car franchises and more than 300 employees. Today, three generations of the Nelson family offer 11 popular brands—including Cadillac, Buick and Ford—in addition to a collision repair center and car rental facility.

Second place: Duncan Automotive, Blacksburg, DuncanAuto.net, 540-381-3200

Third place: Shelor Motor Mile, Christiansburg, Shelor.com, 540-381-8417

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First place: Once Upon A Child, Christiansburg, OnceUponAChildChristiansburg.com, 540-382-5045

Babies, despite their many blessings, all present parents with the same problem—always outgrowing their clothes. Here, parents can sell those clothes and buy gently used ones from popular brands including Abercrombie, Levi’s and Oshkosh B’gosh, in addition to toys, furniture, books and games.

Second place: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon, Facebook.com/SproutConsignment, 276-206-8941

Third place: Gymboree, Roanoke, Gymboree.com, 540-265-7059

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon, Facebook.com/SproutConsignment, 276-206-8941

Owner Katie Humphries knows firsthand that parents don’t have much free time—so she makes it as easy as possible for them to shop for and drop off clothes without scheduling appointments in advance. Still too busy to make it to the store? No problem—Humphries is now taking orders by phone and shipping items direct to customers.

Second place: The Golden Shoestring, Roanoke, TheGoldenShoestring.com, 540-345-2731

Third place: New to Me Consignment Boutique, Roanoke, 540-982-2022

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Fink’s, Roanoke, Finks.com, 540-342-2991

Customers have been shopping here for fine jewelry from top brands—including Mikimoto, Cartier and Tag Heuer—since Nathan Fink opened his first store in 1930. Today, 14 family-owned stores in Virginia and North Carolina still offer luxury products from engagement rings to watches.

Second place: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon, GoodmanJewelers.biz, 276-676-3110

Third place: Capone’s, Blacksburg, CaponesJewelry.com, 540-953-1000

Best Florist

First place: Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts, Martinsville, SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378

This family-owned florist offers arrangements both traditional and unconventional, such as the “You Make Me Smile” bouquet with yellow roses bursting from a smiley-face mug, and the whimsical “Anchors Aweigh” bouquet, complete with a small sail emerging from the flora. In November, don’t miss the shop’s annual 2-day Christmas open house.

Second place: George’s Flowers, Roanoke, GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-318-7559

Third place: Petals of Wytheville, PetalsOfWytheville.com, 276-227-0031

Best Gift Shop

First place: Provisions Gift Shop in the Bolling Wilson Hotel, WythevilleBollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

For guests of the Bolling Wilson hoping to take home more than mere memories from their time in the Blue Ridge, Provisions offers hand-crafted woodwork and frames from local artisans. Another item you can’t find in a big-box store? Locally made goat milk soap, which has been flying off the shelves.

Second place: chocolatepaper, Roanoke, ChocolatepaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

Third place: Petals of Wytheville, PetalsOfWytheville.com, 276-227-0031

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Easterly Coleman Furniture, Lebanon, EasterlyColemanFurniture.net, 276-889-1244

Offering modern big-city style in a charming small-town setting, Tim and Susan Coleman’s expansive store features furniture, custom cabinetry and lighting—from top brands such as Peacock Park, Braxton Culler and Bradington-Young—in addition to personalized design services, crafting décor around each client’s unique preferences.

Second place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899

Third place: Magnolia Home Furnishings, Roanoke, 540-204-4774

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Davidsons, Roanoke, DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734

For more than a century, Davidsons has helped generations of men build wardrobes of style and sophistication. While custom sport coats and suits remain the business’ best sellers—thanks in part to the two full-time tailors on hand—Davidsons also offers timelessly elegant shoes and ties from top brands such as Lucchese and Bosca.

Second place: Kegley & Co., Abingdon, 276-628-1108

Third place: Draper & Ferrell Clothiers, Martinsville, DFClothiers.com, 276-638-3985

Best Motorcycle or Scooter Dealer

First place: Roanoke Valley Harley-Davidson, Roanoke, RVHD.com, 540-562-5424

There’s an old saying among Harley riders that you never see one of their bikes parked outside a psychiatrist’s office. That notion of therapy, delivered in the form of horsepower, has been one of the guiding tenets here since 1914. RVHD is also a bustling pre-ride coffee stop for local bikers each Saturday morning.

Second place: Gearhead Junction, Pearisburg, GearheadJunction.com, 540-787-5050

Third place: Black Bear Harley-Davidson, Wytheville, BlackbearHD.com, 276-228-9000

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567

Tangent has been helping people of all ages get hooked on fishing since opening as a guide service in 1992. It still offers full-day guided trips and fly fishing lessons, in addition to tubing, mountain biking and a variety of overnight camping trips, such as islands in the New River.

Second place: Walkabout Outfitter, Roanoke, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-777-2727

Third place: Mahoney’s, Abingdon, MahoneySports.com, 276-628-6249

Best Shoe Store

First place: The Cobbler’s Wife, Roanoke, CobblersWife.com, 540-400-6589

When Susan Card moved to Roanoke in 2002, she was inspired to start her own business after struggling to find shoe stores to outfit her two young sons. Now in its 12th year, the store has a wide selection of childrens’ footwear and accessories, plus shoes from brands such as Blondo and Bella Vita for the moms who bring them in.

Second place: Yarid’s Shoes, Roanoke, Yarids.com, 540-266-7750

Third place: Shoozies, Bristol, 276-644-3275

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Valley View Mall, Roanoke, ValleyViewMall.com, 540-563-4440

For those hoping to refuel in the middle of their shopping spree at its more than 100 stores, Valley View offers 18 food options, including Carrabba’s, Longhorn Steakhouse and Red Robin. The mall is also home to retailers such as Versona, Leatherhous and Plow & Hearth.

Second place: Towers Shopping Center, Roanoke, TowersShoppingCenter.com, 540-982-6791

Third place: First & Main, Blacksburg, FirstAndMainBlacksburg.com, 423-246-0009

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Dunham’s Sports, Martinsville, DunhamsSports.com, 276-670-2046

Since opening in Martinsville in 2014, Dunham’s has helped athletes of all ages prepare for competition. The store offers a wide variety of sporting goods and clothes from brands such as Under Armour and Nike, but is especially known for its fishing and hunting departments, with top-of-the line reels, rifles and more.

Second place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Roanoke, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-265-0861

Third place: Mountain Sports LTD, Bristol, MTNSportsLtd.com, 276-466-8988

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Serendipity, Bristol, ShopSerendipity.com, 276-644-9695

Sarah Jane Hull has been bringing big-city glamour to Bristol since opening her first fashion boutique in 2007. Serendipity frequently features new arrivals, such as rompers, tunics and off-shoulder dresses for the summer. Hull and her husband Jared also operate a sister store, Be. Ella, offering curated garments in sizes 10-24.

Second place: Pieces, Martinsville, PiecesFashion.com, 276-336-0643

Third place: Urban Gypsy, Roanoke, UrbanGypsyVa.com, 540-400-8552