Shopping: Shenandoah Region Winners 2017

Best Antiques

First place: The Factory Antique Mall, Verona, FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

Though the 121,000-square-foot mall is now the largest antique mall in the country and hosts more than 240 vendors, the owners ensure that “you won’t get lost” with their aid—unless, of course, getting a little lost in a mall that has supplied props and set furniture for TURN and Mercy Street is your intention.

Second place: Duke’s Antique Center, Lexington, DukesAntiqueCenter.com, 540-463-9511

Third place: Strasburg Emporium, TheStrasburgEmporium.com, 540-465-3711

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Shenandoah Bicycle Co., Harrisonburg, ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000

Carrying brands such as Trek, Electra and Surly, Shenandoah Bicycle Co. isn’t just for the experts. The shop services everyday riders, from the commuter to leisure riders, providing one-on-one service with a mechanic when your bike needs a tune-up, and plenty of gear to keep you on the road.

Second place: Black Dog Bikes, Staunton, BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700

Third place: Mole Hill Bikes, Dayton, MoleHillBikes.com, 540-879-2011

Best Book Store

First place: Black Swan Books and Music, Staunton, BlackSwanStaunton.com, 540-712-0123

Black Swan offers more than the average rare bookstore experience. The bright, airy shop houses used and rare fiction and non-fiction books like a 1950 limited edition folio of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The store also purchases books and records, and will even make house calls to appraise collections.

Second place: Books & Co. ...Toys, too!, Lexington, 540-464-8697

Third place: Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester, WinchesterBookGallery.com, 540-667-3444

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Amanda’s Touch, Waynesboro, AmandasTouch.com, 540-221-4748

For nearly 20 years, Amanda’s Touch has sold designer gowns for proms, pageants and weddings, with private try-on suites and brands such as Allure, Casablanca, Lillian West and Maggie Sottero. The shop debuted an exclusive signature line in 2015, called Amour, curating from designers found nowhere else in Virginia.

Second place: White Dress by Greta Kay, Waynesboro, WhiteDressByGretaKay.com, 540-447-4948

Third place: The Valley Bride, Winchester, TheValleyBride.com, 540-773-4157

Best Car Dealer

First place: Valley Honda, Staunton, MyValleyHonda.com, 540-213-9000

Part of the Carter Myers Automotive Group—a fourth-generation family- and employee-owned business that began in 1902 as a hardware store, reincorporated as a motor company in 1924—Valley Honda is one of five Staunton locations and one of 13 locations statewide.

Second place: McDonough Toyota, Staunton, McdToyota.com, 540-886-6201

Third place: Paul Obaugh Ford-Lincoln, Staunton, Obaugh.com, 540-851-4800

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First place: Grandma’s Bait, Staunton, GrandmasBait.net, 540-886-2222

Founded in 1981 by Bob and Shirley Robinson, Grandma’s Bait was purchased by new owner Lynne Breeden in 2016. After a quick renovation, Breeden reopened the store with a new selection of Mud Pie merchandise, including Mud Pie fashion and Mud Pie home, and a new in-house monogramming service for children’s clothes.

Second place: Once Upon a Child, Harrisonburg, OnceUponAChildHarrisonburg.com, 540-438-5607

Third place: Baby’s First Gifts, Lexington, BabysFirstGifts.com, 540-464-1522

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Second Time Around, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/Shop2ndTimeAround, 540-564-2773

For 23 years, owner Rachel Hinegartener has worked to merchandize products in a way that feels more boutique retail than resale: “I love it when people shop for 10 minutes and then look at me funny and say, ‘This is consignment?’” In 2015, she contracted Hermés-authenticator Michael Tonello to ensure the authenticity of luxury brand items in the shop.

Second place: She Said Yes Consignment Boutique, Winchester, SheSaidYes.biz, 844-800-3737

Third place: ETC Consignment, Winchester, ETCConsignments.com, 540-662-8847

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Crown Jewelers, Staunton, CrownLTD.net, 540-885-0653

Crown Jewelers originally opened in Staunton in 1960. Owner and manager Dana Flanders, who purchased the business 20 years ago, says, “We’re like the old-timey barbershop, but for jewelry.” In addition to various lines of fine jewelry, Crown Jewelers also offers a selection of sterling silver estate pieces, as well as repair and engraving services.

Second place: H. L. Lang & Co. Jewelers, Staunton, HLLang.com, 540-885-1275

Third place: James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg, McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

Best Florist

First place: University Florist, Lexington, UniversityFloristLexVA.com, 540-463-6080

Occupying the same location in Lexington for the last 33 years, owners George and Carolyn Tolley take pride in customizing their services for each unique event—from weddings and birthdays to university functions and anniversaries—and to customers’ individual budgets. “We get so many letters thanking us,” says Carolyn. “That’s what makes my job worthwhile.”

Second place: Honey Bee’s Florist, Staunton, HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

Third place: Blakemore’s Flowers, Harrisonburg, BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

Best Gift Shop

First place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SoLaceInc.com, 540-298-5222

Owner Barb Polin opened SoLace Studios in its current Elkton location in 2000. In addition to marbled silk, leather and paper designs crafted by Polin herself, the store offers unique handcrafts from more than 250 regional and national artists, as well as gifts, including silver jewelry crafted from spoons, lithophane nightlights and collars for pets.

Second place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

Third place: The Lady Jane, Harrisonburg, TheLadyJaneShop.blogspot.com, 540-421-3252

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: LTD, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-294-0036

Lynne Breeden opened LTD 7 in 2015, offering furniture, art and home décor items from seven local vendors—including ceramic works by Creative Coop and dishware from Mud Pie. Since then, two of those vendors have gone on to open their own shops, and Breeden continues to enjoy “incubating” entrepreneurs and craftsmen.

Second place: Southern Girls, Lexington, SouthernGirlsVa.com, 540-464-3500

Third place: Redwood & Co., Staunton, ShopRedwoodAndCo.com, 540- 569-2191

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Alvin-Dennis Inc., Lexington, AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

Alvin-Dennis is owned by Alvin L. Carter, and has been serving the downtown Lexington community since 1963. The shop offers a variety of menswear from sporting brands like the North Face, Vineyard Vines and Hunter to Sewell suits and formal accessory sets by Peter-Blair.

Second place: Bell’s Clothing, Winchester, BellsFineClothing.com, 540-667-1430

Third place: Walkabout Outfitter, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Best Motorcycle/Scooter Dealer

First place: Shenandoah Harley-Davidson, Staunton, ShenandoahHD.com, 540-213-7433

If it’s your first time riding a Hog, Shenandoah Harley-Davidson offers beginning and advanced rider classes for riders looking to learn the ropes or sharpen their skills. The dealership sells new and pre-owned motorcycles with the option of trading in your old ride for the latest model.

Second place: Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, HDWinchester.com, 800-777-4275

Third place: Wayne Cycle Shop, Waynesboro, WayneCycle.com, 540-943-1111

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Walkabout Outfitter, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Walkabout Outfitter has knowledgeable staff to help with any novice or expert adventure. Brands like Patagonia and Kuhl provide durable clothing and gear to get you through a day of hiking, biking or hunting, or a night in the woods.

Second place: Walkabout Outfitter, Lexington, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-464-4453

Third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockfishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Shoe Store

First place: Wilkins’ Shoe Center Inc., Winchester, WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600

Wilkins’ ShoeCenter has been selling shoes since 1943. In addition to having been Nike’s first account in Virginia, Wilkins’ offers a wide selection of brands from Sperry Top-Sider to Timberland Pro, along with an inventory of Capezio dance shoes. Wilkins’ stocks rare sizes, including extra slim and wide variations.

Second place: The Sole Source, Harrisonburg, TheSoleSource.net, 540-564-2668

Third place: Design @ Nine, Staunton, Facebook.com/DesignAtNine, 540-886-0060

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Downtown Staunton, StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

This busy district, founded in 1996 as a Virginia Main Street, is home to shops featuring everything from rare books to cigars and home décor to fine jewelry, as well as children’s clothing and boutique art. Dining options include Zynodoa, Clocktower, and Shenandoah Pizza.

Second place: Valley Mall, Harrisonburg, TheValleyMall.com, 540-433-1797

Third place: Old Town Winchester, EnjoyOTW.com, 540-535-3661

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Harrisonburg, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268

Founded in 1948 as a bait and tackle shop by then 18-year-old Dick Stack with a $300 investment from his grandmother, Dick’s Sporting Goods now has more than 675 locations around the country and offers extensive product and clothing lines for every sport and outdoor activity you can think of, from fly-fishing to tennis.

Second place: Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFishing.com, 540-434-2444

Third place: Shenandoah Sporting Goods, Toms Brook, ShenandoahSportingGoods.com, 540-436-3510

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Fashion Gallery, Verona, FashionGalleryVA.com, 540-248-4292

The Fashion Gallery, which opened in 1981, now comprises 25,000 square feet of sales floor, offering a number of favorite brands, including Vera Bradley and TOMS. The store has a wide selection of formalwear for women, such as prom dresses and options for wedding guests.

Second place: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg, ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110

Third place: Design @ Nine, Staunton, Facebook.com/DesignAtNine, 540-886-0060