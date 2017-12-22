Services: Southwest Region Winners 2017

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Harris, Harvey, Neal & Co., Martinsville, HHNCPA.com, 276-632-9871

Serving the Danville region since 1951, Harris, Harvey, Neal & Co. opened the Martinsville branch in 2015. “The persona of the old familiar ‘green-visor’ accountant from Norman Rockwell’s painting Beating the Deadline does not apply here,” says administrator Jane R. Reid. The firm’s six partners and 17 certified public accountants provide friendly and efficient service.

Second place: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co., Roanoke, FFLC.com, 540-344-9246

Third place: Brown Edwards, Roanoke, BECPAS.com, 540-345-0936

Best Architecture Firm

First place: Mid-Atlantic Architects Group, Roanoke, 540-685-2722

The Mid-Atlantic Architects Group operates as the in-house planning team for Dollman Construction. The design-and-build architects on staff aim to balance your design requirements with realistic budgetary and engineering allowances. The team works on a variety of projects in and around Roanoke, including residential, commercial, institutional and industrial design.

Second place: Peyton Boyd Architect PC, Abingdon, PeytonBoyd.com, 276-628-2713

Third place: Hill Studio, Roanoke, HillStudio.com, 540-342-5263

Best Automotive Repair Shop

First place: Pro Automotive, Martinsville, ProAutomotiveVa.net, 276-666-2167

In business since 1988, owner Jeff Barrow’s current shop was built in 1994 and comprises a six-bay garage, office space and a large waiting area. Barrow tries to exceed customer expectations—in addition to the usual auto servicing and car repair, he’s even gone so far as to remove a squirrel from the lining of one client’s trunk.

Second place: Wayne’s Automotive, Roanoke, WaynesImports.com, 540-342-2481

Third place: Gregory’s Auto Body LLC, Ridgeway, 276-956-2200

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First place: Alouf Aesthetics, Salem, AloufAesthetics.com, 540-375-0095

Gregory Alouf, M.D., opened his cosmetic surgery practice in 2004 alongside his brother, Stephen Alouf, D.D.S., who specializes in cosmetic dentistry. Alouf Aesthetics recently acquired Ultrashape and Velashape, new technology for non-surgically destroying fat.

Second place: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center, Roanoke, CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

Third place: Plastic Surgery Center of Virginia, Blacksburg, PhilipGrubbs.com, 540-951-8885

Best Day Spa

First place: Reflections Day Spa, Martinsville, Facebook.com/ReflectionsSalonAndDaySpa, 276-632-2222

Reflections Day Spa celebrated its 15-year anniversary this spring under the ownership of Sarah Vaughn. Reflections offers pampering menus from facials, microdermabrasion and manicures to special massage therapy treatments, aqua chi and airbrush tanning.

Second place: Village Spa, Collinsville, VillageSpa.net, 276-647-1680

Third place: Allure Spa & Skin Health Boutique, Pearisburg, AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-921-2300

Best Dental Practice

First place: Real Life Dental, Blacksburg, RealLifeDentalCare.com, 540-552-5433

Dr. Damon Thompson grew up in Blacksburg and attended VCU to study dentistry, completing his residency in the U.S. Navy from 1996-1999. In 2010, after years of private practice, Thompson opened Real Life Dental, which now employs two other dentists (Drs. Nick Bottorff and Andrew Denardo) plus 24 other team members.

Second place: Martinsville Smiles, MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266

Third place: Coots, Cross, Lavinder & Quinn, Roanoke, CWCFD.com, 540-989-1170

Best Dermatology Practice

First place: River Ridge Dermatology, Blacksburg, RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376

River Ridge Dermatology was founded in 2011 and now occupies three offices in Blacksburg, Roanoke and Giles. Most recently, River Ridge began offering laser hair removal and body contouring, in addition to a full list of medical services, including skin checks, melanoma detection, surgical dermatology, and cosmetic procedures such as Botox and Y-Lift.

Second place: New River Dermatology, Blacksburg, NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

Third place: Judith M. Szuleki M.D., Martinsville, 276-632-6496

Best Event Planning Company

First place: Simplicity, Rocky Mount, EventsBySimplicity.com, 540-915-1089

Simplicity was founded in 2011 by Roanoke native Vicki Itson, who has more than 30 years of experience in events, catering and wedding planning. Itson credits her assistant planners, Amina Dudley and Ryan Linkous with having a “true passion” for the business, which shows in their work on clients’ events.

Second place: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, Roanoke, CarolineLaRocca.com, 540-521-1088

Third place: Pear Tree Affairs, Wytheville, 276-617-1027

Best Eye Care Provider

First place: The Eye Site, Collinsville, TheyeSite.com, 276-647-3766

The Eye Site has been in business for about 30 years, but it was only recently, in 2013, that Julie Brown, O.D., and her husband Frank Manuguerra bought the practice and moved to Collinsville from Ohio. The couple partnered with Black Dog Salvage to redecorate their office and now when customers visit, Brown says “everyone feels like they’re coming home.”

Second place: Martinsville Eye Care Center, MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021

Third place: Blacksburg Eye Associates, BlacksburgEye.com, 540-953-2020

Best Financial Planning Firm

First place: Cary Street Partners, Abingdon, CaryStreetPartners.com, 276-628-2814

Cary Street Partners began in 2009 and now has 12 offices in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. In Abingdon, wealth management specialists Chris Walters, Mike McCool and Aaron Summers offer nearly 40 years of combined investment experience.

Second place: Ed Clyburn with Edward Jones, Wytheville, EdwardJones.com, 276-228-2633

Third place: JSW Financial, Blacksburg, JoelWilliams.com, 540-961-6706

Best Hair Salon

First place: Reflections Day Spa, Martinsville, 276-632-2222

In addition to providing hair services—including haircuts, chemical hair care services such as coloring and even eyelash extensions—Reflections Day Spa also stocks a wide inventory of specialty hair care products from brands, including Dermalogica.

Second place: Corporate Image Barbershop, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarbershop.com, 540-342-0222

Third place: Charmarie Salon, Christiansburg, CharmarieSalon.com, 540-251-3350

Best Home Builder

First place: Dollman Construction Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Dollman Construction began 20 years ago and now operates as a full design-to-build firm, providing complete architectural footprints, commercial and residential construction, plus renovation and remodeling services. Dollman accepts projects in the Blacksburg, Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake and surrounding areas.

Second place: Lucas Home Builders, Newport, 540-599-1056

Third place: Alouf Custom Builders, Roanoke, AloufCustomBuilders.com, 540-904-1293

Best Hospital

First place: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital operates as part of the Carilion Clinic, which opened more than 100 years ago, and for the past decade has partnered with Virginia Tech to create a unique caregiving experience which draws on the medical expertise of Carilion providers and the research of the university’s departments.

Second place: LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000

Third place: Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, MartinsvilleHospital.com, 276-666-7200

Best Independent School

First place: Carlisle School, Martinsville, CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288

Carlisle School opened in 1968 and since then has seen its student body grow to include students from North Carolina, as well as up to 30 international students per year. Carlisle graduates have gone on to UVA, Virginia Tech, JMU and George Mason, and international schools.

Second place: North Cross School, Roanoke, NorthCross.org, 540-989-6641

Third place: Faith Christian School, Roanoke, FCSVA.com, 540-769-5200

Best Interior Design Firm

First place: Circle Design Studio, Roanoke, CircleDesignStudio.com, 540-245-0269

Circle Design Studio services high-end residential and commercial clients in the Roanoke area, including restaurants and LewisGale’s emergency room in Allegheny. At the Virginia/West Virginia Chapter of the International Interior Design Association’s Interior Design Excellence Awards, the firm won “Brightest Idea.”

Second place: Easterly Coleman, Lebanon, EasterlyColeman.net, 276-889-1244

Third place: Lou Harris, Martinsville, LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First place: Easterly Coleman, Lebanon, EasterlyColemanFurniture.net, 276-889-1244

Besides having a 30,000-square-foot show room for furniture, Easterly Coleman offers design services and custom cabinetry. Susan Coleman and David Earp use hand-drawn plans in place of computer-assisted design, allowing increased attention to detail.

Second place: Dollman Construction, Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Third place: Berry Home Center, Abingdon, BerryHomeCenter.com, 276-623-2600

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Varsity Landscaping & Grounds, Roanoke, VarsityLandscaping.com, 540-774-8289

Varsity specializes in residential and commercial landscaping, providing free design consultations and services from mowing, aeration, and seeding to seasonal flower planting, landscape lighting and hardscapes, such as retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and ponds.

Second place: Hendricks Lawncare & Landscape, Martinsville, 276-806-8477

Third place: Everything Outdoors, Bassett, Facebook.com/pg/EverythingOutdoorsLLC, 276-629-3707

Best Law Firm

First place: Gentry Locke Attorneys, Roanoke, GentryLocke.com, 866-983-0866

The firm that represented the Norfolk Western Railway Company and the Roanoke Water Company, Gentry Locke has been in operation since 1923. It has grown to include the services of 59 attorneys who primarily focus on corporate and business law, its partners serving industries including aviation, banking, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.

Second place: Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe P.C., Martinsville, GGBSLawFirm.com, 276-638-2455

Third place: Woods Rogers, Roanoke, WoodsRogers.com, 540-983-7600

Best Massage Therapy Group

First place: Just Breathe Yoga & Bodyworks, Martinsville, JustBreatheYogaBodyworks.com, 276-340-9621

At Just Breathe Yoga & Bodyworks, three board certified massage therapists offer therapies including reflexology, fertility and prenatal massages, and Bowen Therapy—which uses rolling movements to reduce pain. Therapist Heather Shivley also provides doula services to mothers-to-be in the delivery room.

Second place: Eucalyptus Massage Therapy, Blacksburg, MassageBlacksburg.com, 540-552-2256

Third place: Allure Spa & Skin Health Boutique, Pearisburg, AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-921-2300

Best Med Spa

First place: Allure Spa & Skin Health Boutique, Pearisburg, AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-921-2300

Owner Kimberly Mann caters to the needs of professionals. In addition to a full menu of body treatments and skin care services for men and women, Allure Spa & Skin Health Boutique offers special “lunchtime express treatments,” such as a 40-minute body massage, 25-minute chemical peel, and 30-minute reflexology.

Second place: Starkey Medical Esthetics, Salem, StarkeyMedical.com, 540-389-0909

Third place: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center, Roanoke, CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

Best Men’s Haircut

First place: Corporate Image Barbershop, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarbershop.com, 540-342-0222

Barbers Penny Kerr and Karis Feydo specialize in men’s haircuts, providing personalized grooming services and housemade, all natural shaving soap, beard oil and “hair holding do.” Opened five years ago, it now has its own product line called the Mustachery, which includes Lip Bomb (balm), Wax Tame (for hair and beard), and Hair of the Dog (aftershave).

Second place: Jacks, Roanoke, JacksBarbershop.net, 540-344-5225

Third place: Exalt Academy of Cosmetology, Bristol, ExaltAcademy.com, 276-644-3373

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville, DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

Salem-native and MCV graduate Dr. Edward Snyder opened his practice in 1987. Today, he is a fellow for the International College of Dentists, the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy, an honorary dental organization founded in 1936. Dr. Snyder’s practice provides services—including braces, Invisalign and corrective surgery—to youth and adults.

Second place: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics, Martinsville, DavidJonesOrthodontics, 276-638-8888

Third place: Storie & Sturgill Orthodontics, Norton, ChoiceOrthodontist.com, 276-679-7535

Best Pediatric Practice

First place: New River Valley Pediatrics, Radford, NRVPediatrics.com, 540-639-5188

Founded in 1952, New River Valley Pediatrics now has three locations served by 11 medical providers and general pediatrics specialists. The practice offers many resources for parents, including prenatal open houses and reduced-cost sports physicals. It recently implemented a new electronic medical records system.

Second place: Physicians to Children, Roanoke, P2CKids.com, 540-344-9213

Third place: Children’s Medical Center, Martinsville, CMCPeds.com, 276-632-9714

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Grooming Tails Daycare, Lodging & Spa LLC, Martinsville, GroomingTailsVa.com, 276-632-0212

Under new ownership as of 2016, Grooming Tails Daycare, Lodging and Spa offers short and long-term boarding for dogs and cats in a specialized suite-style, kennel-free environment. In addition to a renovated playroom, Grooming Tails provides supervised socialization and exercise and highly-specialized, holistic diets for all boarded pets.

Second place: Flying Fur, Newport, FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663

Third place: About Pets Center, Salem, AboutPetsCenterResort.com, 540-986-1604

Best Photographer

First place: Holly Cromer, Blacksburg, HollyCromerPhoto.com, 540-808-6387

Cromer, who has been working as a photographer since 2011, says that nature is her biggest inspiration: “I try to incorporate it as much as possible into my photos … even for indoor sessions during the winter.” This year, she plans to begin creating mixed media pieces of art as a way to surprise clients with a special gift.

Second place: Anna Bowser Photography, Roanoke, AnnaBowserPhoto.com, 540-798-0568

Third place: Benjamin Walls, Bristol, BenjaminWalls.com, 877-989-2557

Best Physical Therapy Group

First place: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown, BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

Founded in 2013, the Bassett Physical Therapy clinic provides comprehensive rehabilitation services in several areas, including strength and resistance training, joint replacement rehab, cardiac conditioning, prosthetic leg training and aquatic therapy. This year it will add a new outpatient clinic specializing in physical therapies for children.

Second place: Virginia Sports and Chiropractic, Abingdon, SportsAndChiropractic.com, 276-206-8202

Third place: Therapy Direct, Martinsville, TherapyDirect.org, 276-632-5281

Best Private Air Service

First place: Signature Flight Support, Roanoke, SignatureFlight.com, 540-563-4401

Acquired in 2016 by the national Signature network, the private flight service in Roanoke has been in operation for nearly 30 years. In addition to chartered flights in everything from a single-seater to a Boeing 737, Signature has a specialized conference room for client use, which makes it convenient to hold corporate meetings in the area.

Second place: Twin County Aviation LLC, Hillsville, TwinCountyAviation.com, 276-728-2162

Best Real Estate Firm

First place: Rives S. Brown, Martinsville, RivesSBrown.com, 276-632-3463

Since 1928, the family-owned Rives S. Brown realty firm in Martinsville has served the Henry County area as a residential developer and real estate consultancy. For four generations, the Brown family has provided the community not only with real estate services, but also with an extensive knowledge of the area, including local arts projects, charitable agencies and events.

Second place: Berry Elliott Realtors, Martinsville, BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Third place: MKB Realtors, Roanoke, MKBRealtors.com, 540-989-4555

Best Veterinary Hospital

First place: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic, Collinsville, KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714

King’s Mountain Animal Clinic opened in 1977 to serve the Henry County community’s animals, offering primary pet care for dogs, cats, birds, small livestock and exotics. A team of five veterinarians, including founder Dr. Joseph A. May, offer a range of services , including primary care, dentistry, orthopedics, nutrition counseling and hospitalization.

Second place: VCA Valley Animal Hospital, Roanoke, ValleyAnimalHospital.com, 540-366-3433

Third place: Roanoke Animal Hospital, RoanokeAnimalHospitalVA.com, 540-343-8021

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Sundara, Boones, MillMySundara.com, 540-266-1500

Sundara opened as a wedding venue in 2003, after owner Patricia Trostle’s daughter’s wedding appeared in The Knot, and brides-to-be began asking whether they too could get married on the property, which affords a stunning view of nearby Cahas Mountain. Since then, Sundara has partnered with Blue Ridge Catering and plans to expand its gardens this year.

Second place: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke, MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

Third place: Bolling-Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333