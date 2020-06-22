Quarantunes

Online concerts coming soon to your living room.

Missing the authenticity of live music? During COVID-19, it can be difficult to catch any live music due to social distancing regulations. Luckily, there are several online concerts music lovers can catch from the comfort of home.

FloydFest, a five-day music festival in Floyd, was canceled this year. In lieu of the music festival, FloydFest is now posting about the musicians they have featured in the past at their venue, as well as hosting some live streams on their Facebook accounts. The festival also hosts live interviews with the musicians so you can get to know the person behind the music. From bluegrass to reggae, FloydFest is already looking ahead to the 2021 season and is compiling a set list. Some artists already featured on their live streams include The Avett Brothers, a funk and hip hop band called The Big Fun Duo, as well as folk singer Casey Noel. Donations can be made during live streams, and all performances can be accessed on their Facebook page.

The Floyd Country Store has also become a regular location for musicians to gather and put on live music for their at home viewers. Every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. the store’s Facebook hosts a live stream of the band playing that evening. A tip jar is also available to help raise money for their Share the Music fundraiser, which funds a program that provides access to traditional music lessons, classes, workshops and camps through a scholarship program. Tune into some live jams, and help out a worthy cause—all from your own home!

Another concert series to tune into is the Border Bash, a free summer concert series usually held in Historic Downtown Bristol, but can now be accessed through a live stream. The series frequently hosts online concerts which can be accessed on its Facebook page. Most artists featured are bluegrass and country, including bands such as Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, Ragged Sally, and 49 Winchester.

WNRN, central Virginia’s independent radio station, has a more personal take on an online concert where musicians play from home and discuss how they stay happy, healthy, and inspired during the pandemic. Musicians post videos independently and tag the radio station in them. All videos can be found on the radio’s website. WNRN.org/HomeStudioSessions