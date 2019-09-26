Living History, Inspired

The Hampton History Museum presents the Hampton One.

Hampton is a City of the water. Whether harvesting the seafood bounty, moving goods across nature’s original highways, or finding a ready field for competitive recreation, locals have always turned to its most abundant natural resource…water. Hampton thrived because the water around it provided opportunities for industrious watermen and the builders of their boats. Sail powered skiffs and log canoes carried the working men into the waterways for fishing, crabbing, and oystering. The streamlined shape of the log canoes made them capable racing boats as well.

To keep alive its rich seafaring traditions, in the mid-1930s Hampton Yacht Club created a one-class boat sailing competition. In response to this call to action, a local boat-builder, Vincent Serio, designed a small sailing boat … inexpensive, fast, and easily handled for use in regattas and races. The Hampton One Design was born. Serio built hundreds of the fast little boats, as did other builders using the kit form.

Hampton History Museum features an exhibit celebrating the Hampton One, including a Hampton One sail craft and the extensive collection of original tools, forms, jigs, documents, photos, trophies, uniforms, and other artifacts from the Vincent Serio collection, currently held by Vincent’s grandson, Vincent Serio III. The exhibit spans the first and second floors of the Museum.

For Hampton History Museum hours and admission fees, and Hampton accommodations, visit VisitHampton.com.