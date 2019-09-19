Hampton, Virginia is for (Craft Beverage) Lovers!

The craft beer and beverage movement has taken the country by storm! Not to brag (we’re known for our gracious Southern hospitality, after all), but the Commonwealth craft beverages are uncommonly delicious, locally-brewed refreshment. And nowhere is that more true than Hampton! Just about every section of the city has an impressive offering of craft brews. Here are some of our favorites.

Fort Monroe:

The namesake for Oozlefinch Craft Brewery is a legendary bird known only to Fort Monroe visitors. Located within view of historic fortifications and Mill Creek, Oozlefinch’s classic styled brewing combined with new ingredients and techniques results in pure refreshing deliciousness.

Downtown:

The Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery is home to Caiseal Beer & Spirits, which are brewed and distilled on site. Vanguard also gets bonus points for being in an awesome location (the historic Hampton Armory). For views as good as the brews, Bull Island Brewing Company offers five flagship craft beers, plus rotating seasonals, all with waterfront views of the Hampton River.

Phoebus:

The Point at Phoebus offers a can’t-beat selection of spirits and comfort foods, because what’s better than crab cakes and craft cocktails? Answer: nothing. Want to satisfy your sweet tooth? Sly Clyde Ciderworks offers delicious hard cider made with 100% Virginia apples, all in an historic, 100-year-old brick house.

NASA Corridor:

St. George Brewing Company is coastal Virginia’s first craft brewery, with a selection of award-winning ales and lagers that are as mighty as its dragon-slaying mascot. Capstan Bar Brewing Company is an artisan craft microbrewery, offering West Coast-style beer using locally sourced ingredients and old world techniques.

So many great places to choose, but the most important part of any pub is people.