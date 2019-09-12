A Regatta Legacy, Inspired

Head to Hampton for the oldest motor sport race in the U.S.

On September 20-22, the Hampton Cup Regatta will return for its 94th year! The oldest continuously run hydroplane boat race in the U.S., the Regatta began in 1926 as a friendly competition among members of the Hampton Yacht Club. Since then the modest race has grown into an epic two-day event that brings crews from all over the country—and sometimes the world!

It all starts Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. with an all-ages kick-off party at Oozlefinch Brewery, where racers and fans will gather in celebration of the weekend. Attendees can admire boats on site, grab a bite from a food truck and enjoy live music.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Day One of the Regatta will commence at the Mercury Boulevard bridge over Mill Creek at 10 a.m., where racers will compete to qualify. On Sunday, the competition will heat up as qualified racers compete for top spots and the Hampton Cup. Both events on Saturday and Sunday will conclude at 5 p.m.

During the races, families can enjoy games in the Kids Area, and gearheads can admire the muscle at the Regatta’s car show, which also happens to have one of the best views of the boat races. The show will feature antique, muscle and specialty cars, trucks and motorcycles. If you have a vintage vehicle you’d like to show off, good news: there’s no entry fee, and the first 30 Cars to arrive each day will be given a commemorative Dash Plaque.

Don’t miss a moment of this exciting weekend!

For event details, visit HamptonCupRegatta.com. For information on hotels and other attractions in the area, go to VisitHampton.com. We’ll see you at the bridge!