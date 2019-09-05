Have an Awesome Autumn in Hampton!

Looking for a fun stop to celebrate the brilliant fall leaves? Maybe you’re after an awesome autumn destination to spend more than the day? You’ll fall for Hampton!

With year-round sunshine, Hampton is a haven for outdoor lovers. Grandview Nature Preserve covers 570 acres of salt marsh, tidal creeks, and the beautiful Chesapeake Bay beachfront. Even if it’s too chilly to swim, an invigorating experience always awaits at Buckroe Beach Pier or aboard one of several available charter fishing boats.

Love history? A trip to Hampton is like time traveling through four centuries. This very site witnessed the 1619 landing of the first Africans brought to English North America. Completed in 1834, Fort Monroe was nicknamed “Freedom’s Fortress” because its walls provided safe haven for thousands of formerly enslaved men and women during the Civil War. Across the harbor, Fort Wool, dating to 1819, played vital roles in the Civil War and both World Wars.

After all this adventure, you’ve probably worked up an appetite. You’ll find must-savor dishes in Downtown Hampton, Fort Monroe, Phoebus, Coliseum Central and many hidden hot spots on the way, plus celebrated craft beverage artisans brewing and distilling drinks that toast the turn of the season.

Hampton features a selection of name-brand hotels, as well as charming bed & breakfasts. If a tent or RV is your preferred way to lodge, the Colonies Travel Park is located on beautiful Chesapeake Bay and provides easy access to a host of local activities, and Sandy Bottom Nature Park offers yurts large enough for the family amid a canopy of red, gold and orange fall leaves. Bring the dog to enjoy the hiking paths and Bark Park.

Have an unforgettable fall in Hampton! To plan your trip, please check out VisitHampton.com.