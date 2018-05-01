The Graduate

A new hotel in Richmond evokes collegiate prep while paying homage to the town's rich history.

Officially opened in June 2017, Graduate Richmond celebrates southern charm and urban creativity. The 205-room hotel is located on Franklin Street, ideally situated one block from Virginia Commonwealth University, walking distance to the Virginia State Capitol building, downtown Richmond and the Broad Street dining and entertainment district. The hotel also features two food and beverage concepts: Brookfield, a lobby café, and Byrd House, the hotel’s newly opened sixteenth floor rooftop bar.

Drawing inspiration from Richmond’s forward-thinking mindset, Graduate Richmond encapsulates the city’s social creativity and cultural innovation. From warm walnut paneling in the lobby to grey and blue plaid carpeting in the guest rooms, Graduate Richmond’s design evokes collegiate prep while paying homage to the town’s rich history.

Brookfield, the hotel’s courtside café, is located directly off the lobby and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with full bar service as well as a menu of grab-n-go items. Perched atop the sixteenth floor is Byrd House, the hotel’s rooftop bar, newly opened in April 2018. Boasting unobstructed views of Richmond, the bar serves up a snack menu of “Byrd Food” and treats as well as spirited cocktails and craft beer, including Graduate’s very own Graduate 4.0 beer. The Game Room, located off the lobby, features a pool table, shuffleboard, classic arcade games, ping pong and more!

The hotel features over 2,800 square feet of meeting and event space including three boardrooms and one large ballroom available to accommodate social gatherings, banquets, corporate meetings, receptions and more.

Created for travelers who seek memory-making journeys, Graduate Hotels are part of a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels that reside in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. Every property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often played host to the best days of our lives. There are currently 10 open and operating hotels across the U.S. and an additional eight hotels under development slated to open by 2020. GraduateHotels.com/Richmond