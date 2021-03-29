The Perfect Getaway Awaits You at Stratford Hall

Nestled in the woods between the Great House and the Potomac River, Stratford Hall’s rustic and comfortable lodging provides a unique opportunity to stay onsite near one of the great historic houses in America.

Astor Guest House

Perfect for families, friends or a group traveling together, the Astor Guest House has three rooms with king-sized beds and three with twin beds, each with private baths. Giving a sense of home, guests enjoy the convenience of the comfortable living room and the tranquility of a woodland deck to enjoy when not exploring Stratford Hall.

Cheek Guest House

Each of the fifteen guest rooms in Cheek House offers either a king bed or two twin-sized beds with a private bath. The Great Room offers a spacious area for conversation, a cup of coffee, an afternoon card game, or the perfect spot to unwind. Cheek features a large, wraparound deck set among the treetops furnished with outdoor dining furniture perfect for enjoying the serene environment and the sights and sounds of the historic property.

Log Cabins

Our cozy log cabins offer the ultimate retreat in a serene setting. Appointed with comfortable furnishings and modern amenities these cabins evoke the feeling of the past meeting the present. Each cabin has an outside seating area to enjoy the landscape and beauty of the Northern Neck.

As we reopen lodging, we are offering a special promotion throughout April:

Astor & Cheek Guest Houses: $129 per night

Log Cabins: $150 (1BR), $250 (2BR), $350 (3BR)

May-October rates start at $139

*Two complimentary grounds passes are included with each room reservation (enjoy the nature trails, public beach area, gardens, public grounds, Visitor Center, and Gift Shop). Passes can be upgraded to include a tour of the Great House at the Visitor Center.

To make a reservation or for more information, email reservations@stratfordhall.org or call (804) 493-1967.

Notice: Our hospitality team is dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable overnight experience. Please read through our Health & Safety Protocols to learn about pandemic-related changes to your experience including updates to arrival and departure procedures.

