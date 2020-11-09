Celebrating Creativity and Culture, Inspired!

Inspiration comes naturally when you’re surrounded by the abundant natural beauty of coastal Virginia! And nowhere is this truer than in Hampton! From the visionary vistas, to the endless, dreamlike waves of Chesapeake Bay, being in Hampton feels like you’re living inside a painting. So it’s no wonder our artistic, creative, and cultural institutions are some of our community’s richest treasures.

Hampton University Museum

Founded in 1868, this is the most enduring museum in Virginia and the oldest African-American art museum in America. Located on the campus of Hampton University, this regional treasure includes one of the most extensive collections of multicultural art in the country, with more than 12,000 objects and artworks from cultures and countries around the world.

The American Theatre

For more than 100 years the American Theatre has been entertaining and inspiring generations on stage, a legacy that continues to this day. Founded in 1908, the American Theatre is one of the longest-lasting community theatres in the nation, and today is Hampton Roads’ favorite performing arts venue. Besides showcasing Hampton’s top theatrical talent on the stage, the organization’s education programs include classes, workshops, and camps for all ages.

The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center

This Hampton mainstay for nearly a century showcases the magnificent creative work of artists in every media imaginable, from throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region. The gallery showcases up-and-coming artists, and also hosts prestigious juried exhibitions, lectures, workshops, demonstrations, and seminars.

