Get Beached

10 ways to enjoy the Outer Banks this summer.

Summer is one of our favorite times here on the Outer Banks! With the weather warming up and the cool ocean breeze, whether you are relaxing on the beach or flying a kite it’s always a gorgeous time. From charter fishing, to exploring the history of the Outer Banks – there is no shortage of things to do throughout our little barrier island. We have put together a list of ten of our favorite things to do this summer! Take a look at the list below.

1. Lighthouse Tours & History

Did you know the Outer Banks houses four of the seven lighthouses on the North Carolina coast? From Ocracoke to Currituck, these lighthouses once protected mariners from our treacherous coastline. Now they are open to the public to learn about the history of the Diamond Shoals and offer some of the best views of the coast from high above the tree line.

2. Stroll Around the Town of Duck

The Town of Duck is about a 5 mile bike ride from the Sanderling Resort and booming with local shops and delicious restaurants. Rent a bicycle at the Resort and adventure into Duck for morning coffee, afternoon shopping, or even a bite to eat.

3. Kite Flying Extravaganza

Whether you’re on the beach or running up and down the dunes of Jockey’s Ridge – the largest sand dune on the east coast, pick up a kite from Kitty Hawk Kites and relive your childhood. People of all ages love to run around and fly kites seeing the wind take your kite higher and higher. Maybe even invest in a stunt kite to learn how to make your kite do flips, twists, and tricks in the sky on a beautiful breezy day.

4. Rejuvenating Spa Time

Indulge in the relaxing and refreshing experience of the Spa at Sanderling. Treat yourself to a revitalizing massage, exfoliating facial, or a relaxing mani/pedi. Enjoy the amenities offered such as our indoor heated pool and eucalyptus steam rooms. Relax and rejuvenate by lounging around in your Sanderling robe and enjoy light bites and refreshments in the Solarium.

5. Hit the Links

The Currituck Club offers 18 holes of championship golf on the Outer Banks designed by award-winning golf designer, Rees Jones. It’s commonplace to view wildlife, rolling dunes, and the Currituck Sound all while unwinding on the links. A perfect place for the boy’s getaway or even a family adventure.

6. A View From Above

There is no better way to view our breathtaking barrier island than by air. For those adventurous travelers out there, take a biplane tour up and down the coast for a new perspective of the Outer Banks famous attractions such as the Wright Brother’s Memorial, Jennette’s Pier, and Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Hang gliding lessons and aero-tow hang gliding are available through Kitty Hawk Kites for the ultimate thrill seekers. Whichever way you choose, it is sure to be an experience like no other.

7. Explore the 4x4

Head north to where the pavement meets the sand. Carova, better known as the “4x4” is a place where you can drive between the sand dunes and the shoreline while watching wild horses playing in the surf – truly a blissful adventure. Not up for the task on your own, check out Corolla Outback Adventures where a tour guide with take you to the great “Outback” of the Outer Banks while enriching you with the history of the wild horses and land.

8. Travel Back in Time

The Outer Banks is rich in history from the first colonists in the New World mysteriously disappearing, to the Wright Brothers’ first flight. Explore the Roanoke Island Festival Park in Manteo to relive the history of the first colony. Stop in Kill Devil Hills to hike the dune to see the Wright Brother’s Memorial and walk the path of the first flight of Wilber and Orville Wright.

9. Water Sports Galore

Being on the Outer Banks means spending your time by the water. What better way to do so than on action packed adventures such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, kiteboarding, jetskiing, and more through Kitty Hawk Kites! Kitty Hawk Kites offers a surplus of adventures to spend as much time as possible on the water. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Kitty Hawk Kites will start offering some of these adventures every day right in the backyard of Sanderling Resort!

10. Reelin’ Adventures

Pack a lunch and head out to the Gulf Stream on a fishing charter out of Oregon Inlet or Pirate’s Cove to reel in some tuna, dolphin, marlin, etc. like a true sportsman. If you’re looking for a more relaxed day of fishing, stop at one of the many fishing piers such as Avalon or Jennette’s Pier to see what the locals are reeling in that day.