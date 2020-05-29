Virginia Traffic Attorney Andrew Flusche

Andrew came to Virginia with his wife to attend law school at the University of Virginia School of Law. He graduated with his J.D., took the Virginia Bar Exam, and became a Virginia lawyer. While at UVA, Andrew was active with the St. Thomas More Society and the Virginia Journal of Law and Technology.

As a young lawyer, Andrew dove head first into non-profit work for an educational non-profit in the Fredericksburg / Stafford area of Virginia. Andrew formed their first ever legal department with the goal of engaging in lawsuits to advance the organization's mission.

After that non-profit work, Andrew founded his own solo law firm. He quickly found his passion for defending people from traffic tickets and arrests. Andrew has now defended thousands of drivers who live all over the globe but who found themselves facing a Virginia traffic ticket.

Andrew's firm helps people stay safe on the roads of Virginia. He strives to help people get the best possible result in court with the least amount of stress, all while providing top notch customer service. Many clients give Andrew the highest honor of referring their friends and family to the firm.

In addition to defending DWI and reckless driving charges daily in the courts of Virginia, Andrew also teaches other lawyers about legal updates and how the law applies to their own cases. Andrew regularly holds continuing education classes for lawyers, and he is a prolific online publisher.

To help you stay safe on the road, here are a couple of important tips to keep in mind:

First, put the phone down. Many states already have hands-free cell phone laws, and Virginia is joining their ranks. As of January 2, 2021, Virginia will penalize anyone who holds their phone while driving. Now is a great time to purchase a good cell phone mount that you like, make sure your bluetooth is setup properly, and get into the habit of not touching your phone while driving. It's the safe thing to do, and it will keep you from getting a ticket if you drive through a state or city where cell phones must be hands free.

Second, remember that going with the flow is not a defense. Andrew encounters this common myth from clients who thought that they were safe from a ticket since they were just driving the same speed as everyone else. In Virginia at least, the speed limit is the maximum speed that you can travel by law. Driving over the speed limit subjects you to a possible ticket, and driving twenty or more miles per hour over the limit could be charged as reckless driving.

Finally, know your rights and exercise them. You always have the right to remain silent, and you never have to talk to the police. You also do not have to do roadside sobriety tests or roadside breath tests. It's wise to simply remain silent and never consent to roadside tests or searches. Andrew Flusche may be reached at Fight Virginia Reckless Driving or on www.andrewflusche.com.