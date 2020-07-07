Peruvian Chicken with Tucker Yoder

The Wool Factory's executive chef shows his technique in video.

In our August issue, we spoke with Tucker Yoder, executive chef at The Wool Factory, a new restaurant in Charlottesville for our story “Get Grilling” (August 2020, p. 52).

At The Wool Factory, Yoder highlights the local flavors of the region for his delectable menu. In addition to his home-style menu, foodies can also enjoy a craft brew pub, and a boutique wine, coffee, and pastry shop.

One of the recipes Yoder features in our August issue is Peruvian Chicken with Aji Amarillo Cream. Yoder shows would-be chefs how he makes this crowd-pleasing meal on a grill outside in the video.

