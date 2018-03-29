White Flower Gala

Nov. 18, 2017 • Gregory P. Klich Alumni House, Newport News

× 1 of 4 Expand Katie Monteith, Gino Colombara, Cara Glover, Sophia Walkipoor, Gregg Klich and Baxter Vendrick × 2 of 4 Expand Gregg Klich, Dr. Hamid Okhravi, Tim Pandijas, Gino Colombara and Michele and Arnie Beresh × 3 of 4 Expand Michele and Arnie Beresh and Cara Glover × 4 of 4 Expand Tim Padijas and Gregg Klich Prev Next

On Nov. 18, the Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter hosted more than 50 guests at the Gregory P. Klich Alumni House at Christopher Newport University. The event raised more than $16,000 to benefit the Peninsula Walk to End Alzheimer's. ALZ.org/seva

More About the National Alzheimer's Association:

The Southestern Virginia Chapter in Newport News is one of more than 70 chapters nationwide dedicated to community education and research advancement for the prevention of dementia.

Upcoming Events:

April 4 at 5:00 p.m. - The Norfolk Orientation at Sentara Leigh Hospital will explore the basics of Alzheimer's disease for new patients, caregivers and community members interested in the subject.

May 10 at 12:00 p.m. - A community education lunch and learn session will teach healthy living tips for supporting the brain and body.