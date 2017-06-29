Nov. 4, 2016 • Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
Sara and R. Corey Clayborne
Photos by Jay Paul
Tika Wallace and Katherine Williams
From left: Jo Ann and John Crouse, Kathy Blanchard and Rhea George with guests
Helene combs Dreiling, Rachel Shelton and Nicholas Vlattas
The Virginia Foundation for Architecture’s Visions for Architecture Gala was held Nov. 4, 2016 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. The event, which was attended by more than 250 guests, benefited the organization’s scholarship fund. TheBranchMuseum.org
The Virginia Foundation for Architecture is housed in the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design in Richmond and aims to serve architecture students, schools and the community with programming that elevates awareness of architecture and design's transformative power within a community.