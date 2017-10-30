Virginia Opera's "Wild Night" Gala

April 26, 2017 • Commonwealth Club, Richmond
William Carter and Linda Melton
David Muhlenfeld, Betsy Muhlenfeld Wollan and Leah Muhlenfeld
Greg Overholser and Mary Virginia Andraos
Joe Murillo and Caroline Orlando
Sharon and Vince Ferratti and Karen Guliano
Susan Rickman and Tom Grant
Susan King and Katherine and Hunter Applewhite
Virginia Opera hosted its “Wild Night” gala April 26 at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond. The evening included live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and performances, and raised $114,000 for the organization’s education and outreach programming. VaOpera.org
The 2017-2018 season:
Samson and Delilah: Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 in Norfolk, Oct. 7 & 8 in Fairfax, Oct. 13 & 15 in Richmond
The Girl of the Golden West: Nov. 10, 12 & 14 in Norfolk, Nov. 17 & 19 in Richmond, Dec. 2 & 3 in Fairfax
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Feb. 9 - 13 in Norfolk, Feb. 17 & 18 in Fairfax, Feb 23 & 25 in Richmond
Lucia di Lammermoor: March 23, 25 & 27 in Norfolk, April 7 & 8 in Fairfax, April 13 & 15 in Richmond
More About Virginia Opera
Now in its 43rd year of operation, the Virginia Opera is known and respected nationwide for the identification and presentation of talented young artists, for the musical and dramatic integrity of its productions, and for the ingenuity and variety of its education and outreach programs.