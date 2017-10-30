Virginia Opera's "Wild Night" Gala

April 26, 2017 • Commonwealth Club, Richmond

× 1 of 7 Expand William Carter and Linda Melton × 2 of 7 Expand David Muhlenfeld, Betsy Muhlenfeld Wollan and Leah Muhlenfeld × 3 of 7 Expand Greg Overholser and Mary Virginia Andraos × 4 of 7 Expand Joe Murillo and Caroline Orlando × 5 of 7 Expand Sharon and Vince Ferratti and Karen Guliano × 6 of 7 Expand Susan Rickman and Tom Grant × 7 of 7 Expand Susan King and Katherine and Hunter Applewhite Prev Next

Virginia Opera hosted its “Wild Night” gala April 26 at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond. The evening included live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and performances, and raised $114,000 for the organization’s education and outreach programming. VaOpera.org

The 2017-2018 season:

Samson and Delilah: Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 in Norfolk, Oct. 7 & 8 in Fairfax, Oct. 13 & 15 in Richmond

The Girl of the Golden West: Nov. 10, 12 & 14 in Norfolk, Nov. 17 & 19 in Richmond, Dec. 2 & 3 in Fairfax

A Midsummer Night's Dream: Feb. 9 - 13 in Norfolk, Feb. 17 & 18 in Fairfax, Feb 23 & 25 in Richmond

Lucia di Lammermoor: March 23, 25 & 27 in Norfolk, April 7 & 8 in Fairfax, April 13 & 15 in Richmond

Now in its 43rd year of operation, the Virginia Opera is known and respected nationwide for the identification and presentation of talented young artists, for the musical and dramatic integrity of its productions, and for the ingenuity and variety of its education and outreach programs.