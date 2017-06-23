Nov. 12, 2016 • the Athenaeum, Alexandria

× 1 of 5 Expand Don and Anne Kelly with Larry Nicholson × 2 of 5 Expand Jamie Gardner and Alex Yurgaitis × 3 of 5 Expand Cathy Bradford, Amy Heiden and Norman Bradford × 4 of 5 Expand Rochelle Gray and Donnan C. Wintermute × 5 of 5 Expand Harry Mahon, Twig Murray and Leslie Ariail Prev Next

The Historic Alexandria Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser, Toasting Our Town, Nov. 12, 2016 at Alexandria’s Athenaeum. More than 100 members of the organization attended the event, which raised $50,000. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of the 1775 Murray-Dick-Fawcett House in Alexandria. HistoricAlexandriaFoundation.org

More About the Historic Alexandria Foundation

Since 1954, the Historic Alexandria Foundation has sought to survey, protect, preserve and restore historic buildings and artifacts in Alexandria. The organization provides a number of programs throughout the year, aiming to educate the community in historic preservation.