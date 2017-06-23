Nov. 12, 2016 • the Athenaeum, Alexandria
Don and Anne Kelly with Larry Nicholson
Jamie Gardner and Alex Yurgaitis
Cathy Bradford, Amy Heiden and Norman Bradford
Rochelle Gray and Donnan C. Wintermute
Harry Mahon, Twig Murray and Leslie Ariail
The Historic Alexandria Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser, Toasting Our Town, Nov. 12, 2016 at Alexandria’s Athenaeum. More than 100 members of the organization attended the event, which raised $50,000. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of the 1775 Murray-Dick-Fawcett House in Alexandria. HistoricAlexandriaFoundation.org
More About the Historic Alexandria Foundation
Since 1954, the Historic Alexandria Foundation has sought to survey, protect, preserve and restore historic buildings and artifacts in Alexandria. The organization provides a number of programs throughout the year, aiming to educate the community in historic preservation.