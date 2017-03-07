The Doorways SAVOR

Sept. 24, 2016 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond

The Doorways, which provides lodging and non-medical services to hospital patients and their families, held its SAVOR event Sept. 24, 2016 at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. Nearly 300 guests raised $275,000 for the organization. TheDoorways.org

More About The Doorways:

In 1984, the compassionate members of the MCV Hospital Auxiliary purchased an eight-room, 19th-century brownstone—the Ziegler House, located two blocks away from MCV Hospitals—to provide lodging for patients who had to travel to Richmond for critical medical treatment. The 28-bed facility, then known as Hospital Hospitality House, served patients and their caregivers until 1994 when the need to accommodate more guests increased. That’s when a new 121-room, 112-bed hotel located at 7th and Marshall Streets in downtown Richmond was purchased and renovated. In April 2015, the former Hospital Hospitality House became The Doorways, making it one of the oldest guest homes in the U.S., the third largest in the country and the largest that operates solely on donations.