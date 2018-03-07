Raise the Region Gala

Oct. 6, 2017 • Hilton Tysons Corner, McLean

More than 600 guests attended the gala held by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia Oct. 6 at the Hilton Tysons Corner. The event raised more than $530,000 to support community outreach in the region.

The organization works to create an equitable and inclusive prosperity throughout the community, through grants, outreach and advocacy. CFNova.org