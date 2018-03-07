Raise the Region Gala

Oct. 6, 2017 • Hilton Tysons Corner, McLean
Dorri C. Scott
Brenda, Mark and Markus Moore.
Cindy K. Andreotti and John Tupper
Helen McCormick, Eileen Ellsworth and Todd McCormick
John Chapel
Rajan Sedalia doing a live painting for the auction.
Matthew Quinn and Dorri C. Scott
Julie Simmons, Bernard Mustafa, Brandon Elledge, Sylvia von Bostel, Kevin DeSanto, Cheryl Janey and Eileen Ellsworth.
More than 600 guests attended the gala held by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia Oct. 6 at the Hilton Tysons Corner. The event raised more than $530,000 to support community outreach in the region.
The organization works to create an equitable and inclusive prosperity throughout the community, through grants, outreach and advocacy. CFNova.org