Project Horizon’s 6th Annual Fundraising Gala

Nov. 19, 2016 • Virginia Military Institute, Lexington

On Nov. 19, Project Horizon held its annual Deck the Halls charity event at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, raising more than $60,000 for local victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Held each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the gala includes an elegant dinner, live music and dancing.

In addition to the entertainment, the event comprises a live auction, in which donations provided by local businesses and community members raise additional funds for the organization’s programs. Tickets to the event sold out completely for the sixth year in a row, with 345 people attending the event. ProjectHorizon.org

Save the date: The 2017 Deck the Halls gala will be held Nov. 18.

More about Project Horizon:

Project Horizon is dedicated to reducing domestic, dating, and sexual violence in the Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County area through crisis intervention services and prevention programs. This non-profit agency began in 1982 as a grass roots effort to assist battered women in the Rockbridge County area. In 1996, Project Horizon merged with the Rockbridge Area Coalition Against Sexual Assault (RACASA) and began providing services to victims of dating, domestic, and sexual violence. All services are confidential and free of charge.