Massey on the River

Sept. 22, 2017 • Mayo Island, Richmond

The Massey Alliance raised $90,000 to benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center Sept. 22. More than 1,100 guests attended the annual event, which was held on Mayo Island and included a silent auction and live music by Three Sheets to the Wind.

More About VCU Massey Cancer Center

Since 1974, the center has been dedicated to discovering, developing, delivering and teaching effective means to prevent, detect, treat and cure cancer through innovative research, patient care and education. Massey.VCU.edu