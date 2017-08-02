Feb. 18, 2017 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond
Laura Kirby and Kate Bivens
Roger and Louise Kirby and Robert and Jane Pratt
Doug and Carrie Roth
Lawrence and Freddie Gray
Auctioneer Justin Swisher on stage with Fund A Cure Ambassadors
On Feb. 18, JDRF hosted its 17th annual gala, A Magical Night for a Cure, at Richmond’s Jefferson Hotel. The event’s 420 guests raised more than $825,000 for Type 1 diabetes research.
More About JDRF
Formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF raises awareness and funds supporting research for preventing and curing Type I Diabetes, which affects both adults and adolescents.
Upcoming Events: Sept. 23 - One Walk, Front Royal Sept. 24 - One Walk, Virginia Beach Oct. 1 - One Walk, Richmond Oct. 15 - Top Golf Fundraiser, Virginia Beach Oct. 28 - Type One Nation Summit, Richmond