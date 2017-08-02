JDRF Gala

Feb. 18, 2017 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond

×

1 of 5

Laura-Kirby-and-Kate-Bivens-pose-in-front-of-the-Anthem-Social-Media-Wall.jpg

Laura Kirby and Kate Bivens

×

2 of 5

This-night-would-not-have-been-possible-without-the-amazing-Gala-Chairs.jpg

Roger and Louise Kirby and Robert and Jane Pratt

×

3 of 5

Carrie-and-Doug-Roth-of-BB&T-stand-in-front-of-the-Anthem-Social-Media-Wall.jpg

Doug and Carrie Roth

×

4 of 5

Lawrence-and-Freddie-Gray-looking-stunning-in-front-of-the-Anthem-Social-Media-Wall.jpg

Lawrence and Freddie Gray

×

5 of 5

Auctioneer-Justin-Swisher-with-the-Fund-A-Cure-Ambassadors-on-stage.jpg

Auctioneer Justin  Swisher on stage with Fund A Cure Ambassadors

On Feb. 18, JDRF hosted its 17th annual gala, A Magical Night for a Cure, at Richmond’s Jefferson Hotel. The event’s 420 guests raised more than $825,000 for Type 1 diabetes research. 

More About JDRF

Formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF raises awareness and funds supporting research for preventing and curing Type I Diabetes, which affects both adults and adolescents. 


Upcoming Events:
Sept. 23 - One Walk, Front Royal
Sept. 24 - One Walk, Virginia Beach
Oct. 1 - One Walk, Richmond
Oct. 15 - Top Golf Fundraiser, Virginia Beach
Oct. 28 - Type One Nation Summit, Richmond

Tags

Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular