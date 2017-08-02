Feb. 18, 2017 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond

× 1 of 5 Expand Laura Kirby and Kate Bivens × 2 of 5 Expand Roger and Louise Kirby and Robert and Jane Pratt × 3 of 5 Expand Doug and Carrie Roth × 4 of 5 Expand Lawrence and Freddie Gray × 5 of 5 Expand Auctioneer Justin Swisher on stage with Fund A Cure Ambassadors Prev Next

On Feb. 18, JDRF hosted its 17th annual gala, A Magical Night for a Cure, at Richmond’s Jefferson Hotel. The event’s 420 guests raised more than $825,000 for Type 1 diabetes research.

More About JDRF

Formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF raises awareness and funds supporting research for preventing and curing Type I Diabetes, which affects both adults and adolescents.

Upcoming Events: Sept. 23 - One Walk, Front Royal Sept. 24 - One Walk, Virginia Beach Oct. 1 - One Walk, Richmond Oct. 15 - Top Golf Fundraiser, Virginia Beach Oct. 28 - Type One Nation Summit, Richmond