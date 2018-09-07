Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala

Nov. 9-12, 2017 • Hampton Roads Convention Center

×

1 of 7

Jeri-Horne-Executive-Director-and-Cynthia-Melton--JLF-Education-Liaison-present-Steven-Arrington,-Music-Instructor-at-Norfolk-Public-Schools-with-a-check-for-the-Jazz-Program.jpg

Jeri Horne, Steven Arrington and Cynthia Melton

×

2 of 7

JLF-President_CEO---Alvin-Keels-with-Performer-Jackiem-Joyner-and-good-friend-Kevin-Alexander-of-Lake-Arbor-Jazz-Festival.jpg

Alvin Keels, Jackiem Joyner and Kevin Alexander

×

3 of 7

Lonnie-Jordan-of-the-group-WAR.jpg

Lonnie Jordan of War

×

4 of 7

Performers---Jeanette-Harris,-Marcus-Anderson,-Althea-Rene-(Grand-Finale-Sunday).jpg

Jeanette Harris, Marcus Anderson and Althea Rene

×

5 of 7

Performer--Grammy-Nominated-Gerald-Albright.jpg

Gerald Albright

×

6 of 7

Performer--Karen-Briggs-with-'Jazz-In-Pink'-(Grand-Finale-Sunday).jpg

Karen Briggs

×

7 of 7

Regina-Belle.jpg

Regina Belle

Nearly 1,500 supporters attended each of the four nights of the 5th annual Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala, held at Hampton Roads Convention Center Nov. 9-12, 2017. The event raised $19,000 to sponsor educational programs and community partnerships preserving the art of jazz.

Save the date: This year's gala will be held at the Main hotel in Norfolk, Oct. 18-21. The 4th annual celebrity golf tournament will be held Oct. 19 at Greenbrier Country Club. JazzLegacyFoundation.org

Tags

Cream of the Crop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular