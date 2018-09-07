Nov. 9-12, 2017 • Hampton Roads Convention Center

Nearly 1,500 supporters attended each of the four nights of the 5th annual Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala, held at Hampton Roads Convention Center Nov. 9-12, 2017. The event raised $19,000 to sponsor educational programs and community partnerships preserving the art of jazz.

Save the date: This year's gala will be held at the Main hotel in Norfolk, Oct. 18-21. The 4th annual celebrity golf tournament will be held Oct. 19 at Greenbrier Country Club. JazzLegacyFoundation.org