Nov. 9-12, 2017 • Hampton Roads Convention Center
1 of 7
Jeri Horne, Steven Arrington and Cynthia Melton
2 of 7
Alvin Keels, Jackiem Joyner and Kevin Alexander
3 of 7
Lonnie Jordan of War
4 of 7
Jeanette Harris, Marcus Anderson and Althea Rene
5 of 7
Gerald Albright
6 of 7
Karen Briggs
7 of 7
Regina Belle
Nearly 1,500 supporters attended each of the four nights of the 5th annual Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala, held at Hampton Roads Convention Center Nov. 9-12, 2017. The event raised $19,000 to sponsor educational programs and community partnerships preserving the art of jazz.
Save the date: This year's gala will be held at the Main hotel in Norfolk, Oct. 18-21. The 4th annual celebrity golf tournament will be held Oct. 19 at Greenbrier Country Club. JazzLegacyFoundation.org