April 29, 2017 • Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Amherst
1 of 5
Robin and Barbara Lee
2 of 5
Jane Gurdy and Jaquie Glanz
3 of 5
Julian and Mary Keevil
4 of 5
Margaret Reynolds, Meredith Woo, and Sarge Reynolds
5 of 5
Murial Pitney, Martha and Roger Matthews, and Brian Pitney
More than 100 guests attended the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts’ “Fête Champêtre,” held April 29. The evening of dining and dancing gave guests the opportunity to visit VCCA artists’ studios, and raised more than $95,000 for the organization’s artist residency programs in Amherst and Auvillar, France.
More About the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts
Each year, VCCA hosts over 500 artists at Mt. San Angelo in central Virginia and at the Moulin à Nef in France. The artists who come to VCCA are serious professionals, selected by a peer review jury on the basis of the important or innovative work they are doing in their respective fields.