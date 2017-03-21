Sept. 29, 2016 • Hilton Oceanfront Hotel, Virginia Beach

× 1 of 5 Expand Bob Cook, Bob Holmes, Brian Schools, Heidi Worker, George Sauer, Brooke Pancake, Lou Gull, Judy Sparrow and Rene Bollinger × 2 of 5 Expand Gala guests rock out to The Right On Band. × 3 of 5 Expand We Promise Children with live mermaid. × 4 of 5 Expand Kerri Furrey and Gideon × 5 of 5 Expand Table settings for the gala. Prev Next

Chartway Federal Credit Union’s We Promise Foundation hosted its 11th annual Diamonds in the Sky gala Sept. 29 at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel. The event’s 400 guests raised more than $525,000 to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

More about We Promise Foundation:

We Promise Foundation was launched in 2005 as the charitable arm of Chartway Federal Credit Union. Since 1999, Chartway and We Promise Foundation have together raised over $9 million dollars to help thousands of children through partnerships with charitable groups who share their mission to make a difference in children's lives.