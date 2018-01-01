Dancing for Paws

June 10, 2017 • Chrysler Hall, Virginia Beach

2Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.09.jpg
4Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.10.jpg
3Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.09.jpg

Zachary Smith and Katja Harris

5Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.11.jpg
Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.07.jpg

Joe Flanagan, Randy Bregman and Dennis Ellmer

Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.08.jpg

Dia DuVernet and Jan and Dennis Ellmer

Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.10.jpg

Susan and Paul Hirschbiel

Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.11.jpg
LtoR-Dia-DuVernet,-Barbara-Ciara.jpg

Dia DuVernet and Barbara Ciera

LtoR-Brent-Dunn,-Millie-Alspaugh.jpg

Brent Dunn and Millie Alspaugh

Screen-Shot-2017-10-21-at-12.12.jpg

More than 550 supporters attended Virginia Beach SPCA’s Dancing for Paws June 10 at Chrysler Hall. The Dancing with the Stars-style competition paired world champion professional dancers with local celebrities and raised $55,000 to benefit the animal shelter. VBSPCA.com

More About Virginia Beach SPCA

The organization provides shelter and care to approximately 4,000 animals each year, with a goal of increasing the adoption rates of healthy and treatable animals, and providing resources to families to ensure the successful pet adoptions.

