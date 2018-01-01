June 10, 2017 • Chrysler Hall, Virginia Beach

More than 550 supporters attended Virginia Beach SPCA’s Dancing for Paws June 10 at Chrysler Hall. The Dancing with the Stars-style competition paired world champion professional dancers with local celebrities and raised $55,000 to benefit the animal shelter. VBSPCA.com

More About Virginia Beach SPCA

The organization provides shelter and care to approximately 4,000 animals each year, with a goal of increasing the adoption rates of healthy and treatable animals, and providing resources to families to ensure the successful pet adoptions.