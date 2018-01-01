June 10, 2017 • Chrysler Hall, Virginia Beach
Zachary Smith and Katja Harris
Joe Flanagan, Randy Bregman and Dennis Ellmer
Dia DuVernet and Jan and Dennis Ellmer
Susan and Paul Hirschbiel
Dia DuVernet and Barbara Ciera
Brent Dunn and Millie Alspaugh
More than 550 supporters attended Virginia Beach SPCA’s Dancing for Paws June 10 at Chrysler Hall. The Dancing with the Stars-style competition paired world champion professional dancers with local celebrities and raised $55,000 to benefit the animal shelter. VBSPCA.com
More About Virginia Beach SPCA
The organization provides shelter and care to approximately 4,000 animals each year, with a goal of increasing the adoption rates of healthy and treatable animals, and providing resources to families to ensure the successful pet adoptions.