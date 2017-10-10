March 18, 2017 • Visual Arts Center, Richmond

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond held its Collector’s Night March 18 at the center. The event’s 300 guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and seated silent and live auctions, along with hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Proceeds will support the organization’s education and outreach programming. VisArts.org

More About the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The Visual Arts Center in Richmond offers a regular schedule of classes, camps, exhibitions and intensive workshops for artists of varying ages to learn and develop their skills in a variety of media, including painting, drawing, digital drawing, weaving, clay pottery, and metalworking.